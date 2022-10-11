Russia included Facebook and Instagram in the list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations

The Facebook and Instagram logos (Reuters)

The Russian financial surveillance agency, Rosfinmonitoringincluded US tech giant Meta parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, in its list of “terrorists and extremists”, as demanded by the Prosecutor’s Office, the news agency reported on Tuesday Interfax.

A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia in March and banned its operations in the country. In court, Meta’s lawyer then said that she did not carry out extremist activities and that she was against Russophobia.

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office also presented a petition to Parliament to investigate the company’s activities for “spreading terrorist propaganda” and threatening the security of Russian citizens. A legislative committee also accused her of inciting violence and the murder of Russian citizens.

Thus, the Prosecutor’s Office relied on two articles of the criminal code that indicate Meta as a participant in acts of “terrorist propaganda” and “inciting hatred and enmity with the threat of violence”while accusing the company of reducing its restrictions on the “hate content” towards Russian citizens, in a decision that “promotes the permissibility of terrorist activities” against the population and military personnel.

On the other hand, Rosfinmonitoring also included in its list of “terrorist organizations” the Vesna civil movementwhich in recent weeks has called for protests against the “partial mobilization” decree approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the context of the war in Ukraine, as reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

