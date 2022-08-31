Russia initiated a three-day cutoff of gas supplies to Germany in Nord Stream 1

The Russian gas company Gazprom began this Wednesday a cutoff of the flow of gas supplied to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that will last three days, justifying it with alleged maintenance reasons.

The measure came into force at 4:00 a.m. in Moscow and will last until September 3, according to information published by the Russian agency TASS.

From Gazprom they qualify the suspension as necessary for “preventive maintenance work” at the reception point in the German Greifswald.

The Russian giant already explained on August 19 that the only pumping station that is still active will be temporarily paralyzed and that, once the work is completed, the gas flow will resume at a level of 33 million cubic meters per day.

This amount would be equivalent to 20 percent of the effective capacity. The gas pipeline can transport up to 167 million cubic meters per day according to Bloomberg.

Germany relies on this gas pipeline to cover internal demand, after another alternative project, the Nord Stream 2has been suspended due to the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

Faced with a scenario of uncertainty due to the measures that Russia is adopting in terms of gas supply, Europa prepares to face a harsh winter due to the exponential rise in energy prices caused by tensions in Ukraine .

Governments seek to save energy with measures ranging from reducing heating to closing swimming pools or suspending the activity of some factories.

In the past week, wholesale electricity prices for 2023 broke records in Germany and France, with 995 and more than 1,100 euros per megawatt hour, respectively . A year ago, rates were around 85 euros per megawatt hour.

“Winter will be hard for all European countries, prices will remain high and should even rise further,” Giovanni Sgaravatti, a researcher at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, told AFP.

This drastic increase is mainly due to the reduction of Russian gas supplies to European countries that support Ukraine in the face of Moscow’s invasion.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has reduced or suspended gas deliveries to a dozen European countries, in a strategy perceived in the West as retaliation for Western sanctions against Moscow.

To avoid a major crisis, the 27 States of the European Union (EU) have committed to reducing their gas consumption by at least 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, at the end of the boreal winter. .

The fall in deliveries has triggered the price of gas and, accordingly, those of electricity, since historically 20% of European electricity is generated in thermal power plants that run on gas.

The Bruegel institute calculates that the countries of the European Union (excluding Portugal and Hungary) spent 236,000 million euros between September 2021 and August 2022 to deal with rising prices .

At the head is Germany, with 60,000 million euros, but in relation to the size of their economies, Greece and Lithuania are the ones that have made the most effort, dedicating 3.7% and 3.6% respectively to this energy reconversion of its GDP.

Italy allocated almost 50,000 million euros to this task, 2.8% of its GDP, and France 1.8%, with 44,700 million euros.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)

