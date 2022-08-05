Russia is beginning to run out of Cyrillic keyboards and chooses to customize the keys

Imported peripherals and laptops are not adapted to Russian, and that hinders work in the country.

Russia continues to suffer the consequences of the economic sanctions imposed internationally by the western axis even in the most anecdotal, such as the emerging shortage of Cyrillic keyboards that the country’s workers and PC users are facing (as reported by Kommersant). Since these measures were imposedthe Putin government launched a plan for parallel imports, but this solution is only a patch, and the laptops and peripherals that arrive they are not prepared to write in Russian. To understand how Russia can legally get around sanctions, let’s take a moment to study the concept of parallel imports.

For practical purposes, it is a system whereby although a product cannot be sold in country B through direct imports from country A, if in a country C yes it is sold, country B can get it. That is, Russia may not be able to import Apple products directly from the US, but yes buy in China, Turkey or Serbia, for instance. The problem? The keyboards that arrive from those countries do not have the Cyrillic layout

Learning to type is a matter of practice and habit, like learning to play an instrument with all its keys and shapes, so you can imagine the misalignment of being put to work with a keyboard that is not the one you are used to and that, directly, is in another alphabet. It is the step between writing without looking, flying through the switches, and seeing our fingers become seasick ducks that fly over the keyboard before falling awkwardly.

This situation is causing workers from all over Russia to are having a hard time exercising their professions, especially in government settings, as related officials or employees must type on keyboards with the proper layout. However, of the two million keyboards that the federation has imported in the first half of 2022, none meets this requirement and they end up being unusable as they arrive.

What is interesting is that this scenario is opening up the market for key customization, since while Turkish or Arabic keyboards do not display the Cyrillic alphabet, its distribution is compatible with the Russian one, so just by modifying the keys, they already have it. In fact, this, far from being a minority solution, is what the same Russian Ministry of industry and trade.

