Russia launched a missile near a British plane patrolling over the Black Sea, saying it was a “technical error”

Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter during takeoff maneuver Russian Defense Ministry/File



And fighter in Russian launched a missile “in the vicinity” of a British reconnaissance aircraftin international airspace in the Black Seaon September 29, reported this Thursday the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace.

Wallace gave details of this “incident” during an appearance in the House of Commons, when he specified that the Russian Government has attributed the launch to a “technical failure”.

The minister explained that “on September 29, a RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint without weapons, a civilian-type aircraft, which was on a routine patrol over the Black Sea, interacted with two Russian armed Su-27 fighter jets”.

Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint

Wallace specified that “it is not unusual” for planes to be escorted in this way, but the difference in this case was that “it was learned that one of the Su-27 planes launched a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Jointout of your visual range.

“The total interaction time between the Russian aircraft and the Rivet Joint was approximately 90 minutes, after which the patrol was completed and the (British) aircraft returned to its base,” the minister said.

Wallace wrote to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoiguto ask him about the event and on October 10 the Moscow Ministry of Defense replied that, after carrying out an investigation, it was found that the launch of the missile was due to “a technical error”.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace shakes hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File

The Russian government also acknowledged that the meeting was in international airspacehe pointed.

“The UK Ministry of Defense has shared this information with its allies and, following consultation, I have decided to restart routine patrols, but they will now be escorted by fighter jets,” he concluded.

