Russia maintains the siege of the Ukrainian city of Bahmut and risks committing another strategic failure

FILE PHOTO: An armored truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine’s former regional council building during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine, July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko /File photo



The Russian Army insists on its unsuccessful attempts to take the city of Bahmut, in eastern Ukraine, despite the fierce resistance of the Ukrainian troops, a situation that could become a strategic dead end for Moscow.

“The enemy attacked with tanks, mortars, artillery and missiles along the line of contact in the Bahmut and Avdiivka directions,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Ground Forces noted in its part of the war.

After seven and a half months of fighting and despite all their efforts, the Russian forces are still bogged down at the gates of Bahmut, 60 kilometers from the city of Donetsk.

RUSSIAN STRATEGIC “ZUNGZWANG”

The stabilization of the front has allowed the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (SNBO), Oleksiy Danilov, to state that “the war for Russia has passed into a stage of strategic ‘zungzwang’”chess term that defines a situation in which any step taken will only be for the worse.

Danilov attacked the mobilization decreed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, which not only provoked the flight of half a million people of the country, but showed “the rot of the Russian system”the unrest of the people, which is “a powerful factor of destabilization Russian policy.

After seven and a half months of fighting and despite all their efforts, the Russian forces are still bogged down at the gates of Bajmut, 60 kilometers from the city of Donetsk. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The SNBO chief added that Russia’s attempted annexation of the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions only succeeded in further isolating Moscow at the UN and that “Putin’s nuclear blackmail” mobilized NATO to confront the threat.

To this he added the recent massive Russian attacks against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, noting that they prompted the delivery by the West of new types of weapons that will allow Ukraine to confront Russia.

The governor of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, denounced intense attacks coming from Ukraine, with the activation of anti-aircraft defenses that would have shot down 16 projectiles. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

RELATIVE AND TENSE CALM BEFORE THE STORM

The relative and tense calm on the front, without significant progress, is seen as the prelude to a new storm, given the possibility that Russia tries to turn the situation around and advance from Belarus.

A feeling that aggravates the arrival this Saturday of the first trains with Russian soldiers that will join the Belarusian-Russian military group agreed between Minsk and Moscow, and the arrival today of Russian Air Force planes.

Danilov attacked the mobilization decreed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, which not only caused the flight of half a million people from the country, but also demonstrated “the rotting of the Russian system”, the unrest of the people, which is “a powerful factor political destabilization of Russia. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP)

“The air component of the regional grouping of forces from Russia has begun to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

To this is added the call of several diplomatic offices in Ukraine to its citizens, with the recommendation to leave the country.

According to the Ukrainian portal Strana.ua, the Egyptian Embassy recommended taking “maximum precautions when leaving the country” y avoid “danger zones”a call to which the diplomatic missions of China, the USA, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan joined.

The Egyptian Embassy recommended taking “the maximum precautions when leaving the country” and avoiding “dangerous areas”, a call to which the diplomatic missions of China, the US, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan joined. CHRIS HONDROS



For its part, the Embassy of Serbia announced on its website the temporary closure of its headquarters in Ukraine “for security reasons”.

Vladimir Rogov, leader of the “Together with Russia” movement in the annexed Zaporizhia region, stated on Telegram that in addition to the aforementioned countries, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, allies of Moscow, closed their embassies and called on their citizens to leave. from Ukraine.

(with information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Iran plans to send missiles and attack drones to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

A harsh British intelligence report identifies endemic corruption as the main cause of Putin’s failures in Ukraine