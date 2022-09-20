Russia no longer controls the entire territory of Luhansk: the Ukrainian Army retook a population in that region

Ukraine claims to have recovered territories from Luhansk

Ukraine assured on Tuesday that it has recovered territories that were under Russian occupation in the Luhansk region, near the border with Russia, as part of its intention to promote its counteroffensive towards the east of the country.

Ukrainian troops recaptured a village near the eastern city of Lysychansk, in a small but symbolic victory that means Russia is no longer in full control of the Luhansk region, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main war targets. as published The Guardian.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai said that Ukraine’s armed forces were in “full control” of Bilohorivka. “It is a suburb of Lysychansk. Soon we’ll get these bastards out of there with a broom.”, said. “Step by step, inch by inch, we will free our entire land from invaders.”

“There will be a hard fight for every inch,” added one of the Ukrainian officers.

The Ukrainian Army General Staff confirmed Russian losses in an attack on the town of Novoaidar in Luhansk, claiming that “about 50 units of military equipment were destroyed and damaged, and ammunition was destroyed”, as published by the chain CNN.

“In addition, near the settlement of Svatove, units of the Defense Forces attacked the area where the enemy’s manpower was concentrated. It is known that 70% of the personnel who were in the specified facility died, ”he assured.

Ukraine had denounced on previous occasions that the presence of Russian labor in the region was becoming a growing problem.

“Previously issued documents postponing the mobilization of some 500 employees of the Yenakiieve metallurgical plant have been cancelled. In addition, a ban was introduced on the departure of men from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea without the permission of the military commissariats,” the General Staff said.

Ukraine was using captured Russian tanks to consolidate its gains in the northeast of the country amid its counteroffensive.said a Washington-based think tank on Tuesday, as kyiv vowed to continue advancing in the territories occupied by Moscow.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in tanks during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Citing a Russian complaint, the Institute for the Study of War noted that Ukraine had been using T-72 tanks abandoned by Moscow forces to advance on the occupied Luhansk region.

“The initial panic of the counteroffensive led Russian troops to abandon high-quality, undamaged equipmentrather than the one they left behind when they withdrew from kyiv in April, which were in worse shape, indicating the seriousness of Russia’s problems,” the Institute said.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive earlier this month and has advanced into territory around its second largest city, Kharkiv. Videos and photos showed Ukrainian troops seizing tanks, ammunition and other weapons that Moscow left behind in a seemingly chaotic retreat.

In their operation, the Ukrainian authorities found hundreds of graves near the liberated city of Izium. Yevhenii Yenin, Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, said on a national broadcast that authorities were exhuming bodies “with signs of violent death.”

“There are many,” Yenin said. “There are broken ribs and cracked skulls, there are men with their hands tied, jaws broken and genitals severed.”

A member of Ukraine’s Emergency Service walks past bodies at a mass burial site during an exhumation, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the region from Kharkiv

Ukrainian authorities have also reported torture by Russian forces of residents of the occupied areas, including electric shocks with Soviet-era radio telephones. Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing its prisoners, although Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the town of Bucha after a failed Russian offensive on kyiv at the start of the war.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian offensive continues in the south of the country. The institute, citing the Ukrainian military, said kyiv had destroyed ammunition depots, two command posts and an electronic warfare system.

Ukraine’s southern military command said earlier on Tuesday that its troops sank a Russian barge carrying soldiers and weapons across the Dnieper River near the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka. He gave no further details about the incident in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, which is one of the main targets in kyiv’s counteroffensive.

On the other hand, The website of the prominent Russian mercenary group Wagner Group appeared to have been the target of a cyberattack and was down Tuesday morning. On Monday night, the IT Army of Ukraine, a hacking group backing kyiv, posted a screenshot that apparently showed the website had been replaced with images of dead Russian soldiers.

In addition, Moscow may have moved its Kilo-class submarines from its base on the Crimean peninsula to southern Russia for fear of them being hit by long-range Ukrainian fire, Britain’s military said in its daily intelligence report on Tuesday. .

(With information from AP)

