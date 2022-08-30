Russia opened another front with NATO: warned that it will protect its interests in the Arctic “appropriately”

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov has pointed out that the Arctic is part of Russia’s “vital interests” (Sara Giansiracusa)

The Kremlin on Monday rejected the statements of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who described the Russian presence in the Arctic as a “challenge”. and has warned that it is a “vital zone” for Moscow’s economic and security interestsfor which they reserve the right to protect them “in an appropriate manner”.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, has pointed out that the Arctic is part of the “vital interests” of Russia and that interaction with other countries, such as China, “is for the sole purpose” of further development and “cannot pose a threat to any other nation.”

For Peskov, those statements by Stoltenberg are a reflection of the confrontational policy that the West wants to impose on relations with Moscow. “Russia will protect its interests appropriately,” has said.

Those statements took place this weekend, when he visited with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin TrudeauCanada’s northernmost territories, where they observed a series of military exercises.

Stoltenberg claimed that Russia was thinking of reopening hundreds of new and former military bases from Soviet times in a region that it would be using as a test bed for many of its new weapons systems.

A Russian icebreaker (EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV)

It is the first time in the history of NATO that a secretary general of the organization pays a visit to the canadian arctic. Traditionally, Canada has been reluctant to have a NATO presence in its Arctic regions.

But Trudeau said that while Canada’s position is the same, the geopolitical situation has changed after the invasion of Ukraine by Russiawhich has made Stoltenberg’s visit to the Arctic convenient.

“Russia is a growing concern for all of us. Which makes it appropriate to share with the Secretary General (of NATO) everything that Canada is doing through Norad and independently to ensure that we are protecting this region,” Trudeau said.

In turn, he denounced that China would also be seeking to expand its reach in the area, since it plans to build the largest icebreaker in the world and is investing billions of dollars in energy and infrastructure projects.

Stoltenberg also underlined the growing importance of the north of the planet for NATO, recalling that once Sweden and Finland join the organization, seven of the eight Arctic countries will be integrated into the military alliance.

The only Arctic country that will be out is precisely Russia.

(With information from EP and EFE)

