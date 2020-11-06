Russia: President Putin may resign at the behest of his girlfriend, battling this serious disease

Russian Presint Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin may resign from his post early next year, the reason being said to be serious. Sources have claimed that his girlfriends gymnast Alina Kabeeva and her two daughters have appealed to Putin to resign. According to the information, it is being claimed that Putin is suffering from a serious disease called Parkinson’s. Speculation of Putin’s illness has intensified after recent photographs in the media. Also Read – Russian President Putin invites PM Modi to attend 2020 Victory Day Celebration

Putin can hand over power to someone else in January

About Putin, who has been ruling Russia for nearly 20 years, Moscow political scientist Valeri Solovey told the British newspaper The Sun that the Russian President's girlfriend and his two daughters are pushing for the resignation of Putin. He has said that, 'Putin has a family and he has a deep influence on the Russian President. According to him, Putin may hand over the power to someone else in January. " He said that the President is probably battling Parkinson's and recent pictures have shown signs of the disease.

The Russian president was suffering from the pain of claiming the sun

Recently, Putin was seen constantly moving his leg from here to there. According to experts from The Sun, the Russian President was suffering from pain. During this time, Putin held one thing in his hand. Experts claim that it contained medicines.

Let us know that the speculation of Putin’s resignation has intensified at a time when the Russian MPs are considering to introduce a bill under which they will get lifetime exemption from criminal action.

This new bill was introduced by Putin himself and according to him, till Putin is alive, he will be exempt from legal action and will get all the facilities from the state. According to Russia’s official channel RT, this bill is a sign of transfer of power in Russia. This is not the first time in Russia when people have speculated that Putin has Parkinson’s disease.