Russia reduced gas supplies to France and Macron prepares an energy saving campaign

A power plant of France’s Engie in Montoir-de-Bretagne, France, on March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stéphane Mahe/File

The French energy supply company Engie reported that the Russian giant Gazprom has carried out as of Tuesday a reduction in the flow of gas suppliedwhich had already fallen substantially since the start of the war in Ukraine, as a result of disagreement between the parties in the application of some contracts.

In this regard, Engie recalled that Gazprom’s supply had decreased substantially at the end of last February, with a recent monthly flow of about 1,5 TWhcompared to the total annual supplies of Engie in Europe above the 400 TWh.

The French ‘utility’ stressed that it had already secured the necessary volumes to meet its commitments to its customers and its own requirements, after putting in place several measures to significantly reduce the direct financial and physical impact that could result from an interruption in the supply of gas by Gazprom.

About, The French Government announced that it will launch a campaign of recommendations to citizens to save energy within the objective of reducing consumption in the face of a possible cut in gas shipments from Russia and avoiding cuts in the electricity supply.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference after the first meeting of the new government cabinet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS/File

If consumption is not reduced “there will be risks of energy restrictions” with “an impact on employment”, and it is something that “we want to avoid at all costs”said the government spokesman, Olivier Veranin a statement to France Info.

“We want to avoid power cuts” although “everything is possible, all scenarios are on the table,” he insisted.

the prime minister, Elisabeth Bornealready announced yesterday, Monday, that companies must submit energy sobriety plans and appoint an energy mediator which will be in charge of supervising and applying these savings plans.

The turn will come to private consumers at the end of September or beginning of October with the presentation of a roadmap, accompanied by a citizen information campaign, which will allow “each one to have a significant impact” on energy savings, added Véran .

The objective of the French Executive is reduce energy consumption by 10% in two years.

Gas wells at the Gazprom-owned Bovanenkovo ​​gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File

Véran advanced that France will have its gas reserves completely filled for the winter, but acknowledged that “reaching 100 percent will not mean anything if the Russians cut off the supply.”

He also said that Algeria, where President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit last week, “is likely” to increase its gas shipments to Francewhich currently account for around 8% of French imports of this fuel.

France consumes a lot of gas to produce electricity, Véran explained, and electricity demand soars in winter due to heating.

The problem is complicated in France because half of the 54 French nuclear reactors are currently stopped due to refueling processes or corrosion problems in the cooling circuits.

On this matter, he pointed out that the public company EDFowner and operator of the nuclear park, “has committed to being able to reach the level of electricity production normally foreseen”.

MOH10. ARFrench President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference in Algiers (Algeria). EFE/STR/File



Today it was also announced that Macron will chair next Friday a Defense Council at the energy levelwhich resumes the concept of restricted sessions of the Government for key issues that was launched due to the pandemic.

Véran justified this format, in which the deliberations are secret just like in the Council of Ministers, because “you cannot talk about energy and gas deliveries without talking about Russia and the war in Ukraine”.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

KEEP READING:

“Environmental disaster”: images of how Russia burns huge amounts of gas after reducing supplies to Europe

Europe prepares measures to reduce energy consumption in winter due to cuts in gas supply from Russia

The European Union pays Russia 89% more for energy since the invasion of Ukraine, but receives 15% less