Russia renewed its suicide drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine: at least one dead in kyiv

Firefighters help a local woman evacuate a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike (REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko)

Ukraine denounced on Monday that Russia attacked kyiv again with a multitude of “suicide drones”, an act of Moscow’s “despair” according to the Ukrainian authorities, almost eight months after the start of the Russian invasion.

“This morning, Russian terrorists again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in three regions”, lamented the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denis Shmigal, who mentioned “five drone attacks” in kyiv and “missile attacks” in Dnipropetrovsk (center-east) and Sumi (northeast).

A Russian drone is seen during an attack by Russian drones, which local authorities consider Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made in Iran (REUTERS/Roman Petushkov)

Journalists in kyiv saw drones flying over a central neighborhood of the capital and how police officers fired at them with automatic weapons and also reported plumes of smoke from the explosions throughout the city.

Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the explosionswhich occurred around 06:35 and 06:54 (03:35 GMT and 03:45 GMT).

Authorities in the capital reported the impact of two bombs at dawn on Monday, just a week after the ferocious attack that left nearly 20 dead and more than 100 injured (REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne / FILE)

A Ukrainian serviceman takes cover as an air raid siren sounds during a drone strike (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

“All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population,” said the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, on social media. “Kamikaze drones and missiles attack all of Ukraine.”

“The enemy attacks our cities, but he will not break us“, wrote.

One of the bombardments hit a residential building. The mayor of Kiev, Vitali KlitschkoHe reported that the lifeless body of a woman was found in the rubble and three people were hospitalized.

A burning building after the Russian attack (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

New Russian attack on kyiv REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

attacks on mondays

These attacks come a week after Russia launched a massive two-day missile salvo. and which affected towns across Ukraine, causing power and water outages across the country.

“It seems that now they attack us every Monday”said taxi driver Sergiy Prikhodko, as he waited outside kyiv’s central railway station. “It’s the new way to start the week,” he told the AFP.

Rescued people, journalists and police take shelter as an air raid siren sounds (EUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko)

Following the attacks, the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermakindicated that the country needs “more air defense systems as soon as possible”.

“The Russians think this is going to help them but it just shows their desperation”wrote.

The kyiv Ministry of Defense indicated that “in the last 13 hours” the ukrainian military have shot down 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and three cruise missiles launched by Russia.

“Iranian drones”

The Iranian Shahed, which Russia has renamed the Grant-2has an explosive charge and can hover over their targets before launching themselves at them. They can be launched in quick succession from platforms. Their characteristic A-shaped design makes them easy to identify.

Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone, after the drone attack in kyiv. (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)

Russia has also used these aircraft in other parts of Ukraine in recent weeks. to attack urban centers and infrastructure such as power stations.

Attacks in central kyiv had become a rarity in recent months after Russian forces failed to take the capital early in the war. Last week’s attacks were the first explosions to be heard in central kyiv for months, and put the city, as well as the rest of the country, on edge as the war neared its nine-month mark. Monday’s blasts appeared to continue attacks in urban centers, which many feared could become more frequent.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said last week’s attacks were in retaliation for the explosion at a bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland. Putin blames Ukraine for planning the attack, which disrupted traffic across the bridge and limited Moscow’s ability to use the road to supply Russian troops in occupied southern Ukraine.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone attack (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

In recent days, fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk y Lughanskas Ukraine continues its counteroffensive in the south near Kherson y Zaporizhia. Zelenskyy said last night in his evening message that there was heavy fighting around the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region.

Donetsk y Lughansk form most of the industrial region in the east known as the donbasand are two of the regions annexed by Russia in September against international law.

The Russian-backed government in the Donetsk region said on Sunday that Ukraine had attacked its main administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.

(With information from AFP and AP)

