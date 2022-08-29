Russia says it has identified an alleged accomplice in the murder of Daria Dugina

Image of the alleged suspect, Bogdan Tsiganenko, at an immigration control

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) said Monday that in the bomb attack that killed Russian journalist Daria Dugina A second Ukrainian citizen participated, identified as Bogdan Tsiganenko.

According to the FSB, which previously pointed to the Ukrainian Natalia Vovk as the perpetrator of the murder, the her alleged accomplice entered Russia on July 30 and left the country a day before the attack, perpetrated on the 20th.

Tsiganenko “provided Vovk with fake car license plates and documents in the name of Yulia Zaikoa real citizen of Kazakhstan, and together with Vovk he made the homemade explosive device in a rented garage in the south-west of Moscow”, adds the FSB statement released by Russian agencies.

In addition, the security services released video images of Tsiganenko’s entry into the country, as well as at the wheel of the car that Vovk was driving in Moscow and in which she left Russia together with her daughter the day after the attack.

Tsiganenko enters a store where he would have acquired the false license plates

The FSB said it had identified what it called another member of a Ukrainian “terrorist and sabotage group.”

The new suspect, a man born in 1978 whose name was revealed in security camera footage, had left Russia via Estonia a day before the attack, he said.

In an 11-minute video released by the FSB, security camera footage shows the man entering Russia on July 30, going in and out of a garage complex in Moscow, picking up what the FSB said were license plates. false, and leaving Russia in the early hours of August 19, the day before Dugina was killed.

Bogdan Tsiganenko

Security camera footage also shows the Ukrainian woman accused by the FSB of planting the car bomb walking through an area where cars were parked at a festival Dugina had attended shortly before she was killed.

The FSB said the Ukrainian woman had watched Dugina, made sure she had left the festival, then followed her by car and detonated the car bomb that killed her.

Document attributed to Natalia Vovk in Russian media

According to the FSB, Vovk arrived in Russia on July 23 together with her 12-year-old daughter, Sofia, and rented an apartment in the same apartment building where Dugina lived.

The journalist died when a bomb exploded in the underside of her vehicle while she was driving on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow.

Dugina, who like her father, the ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, was a staunch supporter of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, was killed in a car bomb attack outside Moscow on August 20. , in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “vile and cruel crime.”

The Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian secret services of being behind the attack, an extreme that the kyiv government flatly denied.

Ukraine, which claims Russia is waging an imperial-style war of aggression against it, has denied involvement in the murder of Dugina, who has since been portrayed as a martyr by pro-Kremlin politicians and on Russian state television. where he often appeared as a pro-war commentator.

Russian political scientist and ideologue Alexander Dugin next to the coffin of his daughter Darya Dugina (Reuters)

Thousands of Muscovites attended the wake for Dugina, who was posthumously awarded the Order of Valor by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has vowed to “show no mercy” to those responsible for Dugina’s death.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

KEEP READING:

The G7 demanded free access from Russia for the mission of the Atomic Energy Agency that will go to the Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukraine denounced to the IAEA new attacks by Russian forces against the Zaporizhzhia plant