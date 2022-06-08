Russia searches for and captures the writer of Metro 2033, critical of the invasion of Ukraine

Dmitry Glukhovsky has repeatedly called for an end to his country’s aggression against the Ukrainian “brothers”.

Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Since this Tuesday Dmitry Glukhovsky, the writer behind the science fiction novel Metro 2033 adapted to a video game by 4A Games, has been wanted by Russia accused of spreading false information about the “special military operation” undertaken by the government of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine several months ago.

Apparently, explains himself in a message shared with his followers on Telegram, Russia accuses Glukhovsky of discrediting the armed forces of the Eurasian country in an Instagram post that the journalist also does not regret. “This war against our Ukrainian brothers is unjust and predatory. It was started by a crazy tyrant, but we all must repent“He uploaded on the social network.

Glukhovsky takes advantage of his arrest warrant to once again ask the Russian president for a ceasefire: “admit that this is a war against an entire nation.”

In Reuters they give more information, assuring that the website of the Ministry of the Interior listed Glukhovsky as wanted under an unspecified article of the criminal code. As the news agency recalls, Russia has already taken action against opposition figures and journalists with a law that can impose prison sentences of up to 15 years for those who spread “false news”.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is also making itself felt in video games, where several Ukrainian studios have had to change their plans on the fly, such as Frogwares, presenting a less ambitious video game than they had planned.

In addition to Metro 2033, the post-apocalyptic work of Dmitry Glukhovsky has served 4A to develop two other video games: Metro Last Light and Metro EXODUS.

More about: Dmitry Glukhovsky, Russia, Ukraine and Metro 2033.