Russia Seeks Cooperation With India In Manufacturing Corona Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’

New Delhi: Russia has sought cooperation from India for the manufacture of the Kovid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and its third phase trial here. Government sources said that the issue was discussed in the last meeting of the national expert group related to Kovid-19 vaccine on 22 August.

The 'Sputnik V' has been developed by the Gamalaya Research Institute of Epidemology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Many sections have expressed doubts about the limited data regarding this vaccine. A government source said, "The Russian government has sought cooperation from the Indian government to manufacture the Kovid-19 vaccine" Sputnik V "and test it here in Phase III.

The source said, "The Department of Biotechnology and Health Research Department have been asked to look into the matter. Officials of the Russian government have shared some information and data about 'Sputinak V', while awaiting vaccine effects and other safety-related data. "

Asked whether the Russian government has made any formal request for manufacturing ‘Sputnik V’ in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference, “As far as the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine is concerned, Both India and Russia are in touch. Some initial information has been shared, while some details are awaited. “

According to sources, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, Principal Scientific Advisor K.K. Vijay Raghavan and also the secretaries of Biotechnology and Health Research Departments have been contacted in this regard.

