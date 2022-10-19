Russia started the evacuation of civilians in Kherson with a propaganda campaign and Ukraine fears that Putin prepares a trap

An armored truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near the former Ukrainian regional council building in the city of Kherson, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File photo)

The Russian occupying administration of Khersonin the south of Ukraineindicated this Wednesday that he is evacuating the city in the face of advancing Ukrainian troops, while fears are growing that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinprepare a statement of guerra total a Kiev.

“As of today, all the power structures that are in the city, the civil and military administration and all the ministries, are also moving to the left bank” of the Dnieper River, which borders Kherson, he said. Vladimir Balancehead of the Russian occupying administration, live on the state television channel Russia-24.

According to him, the evacuation of the administration and the population is a precautionary measure, and the Russian forces will continue to fight hard against the Ukrainian forces.

“No one is going to hand over Kherson. But for the inhabitants, it is not ideal to see oneself in the city in the midst of hostilities, “explained Saldo, who added that “the military will fight to the death.”

The head of Kherson Vladimir Saldo, first from the left, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the pro-Russian heads of the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Yevgeny Balitsky, during the ceremony of annexation to Russia, less than a month ago (Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/REUTERS/file)



The pro-Russian person in charge He also announced that entry into the Kherson region under Russian control is prohibited for civilians “for seven days.”

Kherson, capital of the homonymous province, is the largest population center occupied by Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine and it sits on territory that President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move that Ukraine and the West do not recognize.

Previously, the occupying authorities had announced the start of the evacuation of civilians to the left bank of the Dnieper. They also released a list of rules of conduct during the evacuation, including recommendations on what belongings to bring and what to do before leaving your rooms.

This file photo taken on May 20, 2022 shows an aerial view of the Dnieper River and the city of Kherson. (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP)

Russian media released images showing evacuees taking seats on ferries to cross this river: “It is planned to evacuate between 50,000 and 60,000 people to the left bank of the DnieperBalance said.

The evacuation, at the rate of 10,000 people per daywill last six days in principle, he added, quoted by Russian agencies.

The occupation administration stated that the evacuated civilians will then be able to go to Russia, if they wish.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Russia that “reality can hurt” after the beginning of the evacuation, which comes less than a month after the announcement of the annexation of the region to Russia.

“Less than a month has passed since the pompous announcement of Kherson’s annexation and the solemn concert on Red Square, as the self-proclaimed ‘city administration’ ceremoniously evacuates awaiting Ukrainian justice. Reality can hurt if you live in a fictional world of fantasy,” she wrote.

Another senior Ukrainian official, the head of the office of the president Andriy YermakInstead, he accused Russia of staging a “propaganda show” and trying to scare Kherson residents with what he described as false bulletins about the Ukrainian shelling of the city in southern Ukraine.

Previously, the deputy governor of the region Kirill Stremousov he warned that a battle for the city could start in the near future and said he could not rule out that Kherson and the western side of the Dnipro River would be shelled by advancing Ukrainian forces.

The evacuation, at the rate of 10,000 people a day, will initially last six days, Russian officials said. (Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)

The Russian propaganda continued with the secretary of the Russian National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, saying that about five million inhabitants of the annexed areas of southern and eastern Ukraine are in Russia.

For his part, the Russian General Sergei Surovikinin charge of operations in Ukraine, made a rare admission about the pressure on Russian forces in the face of the Ukrainian offensive, calling the situation in Kherson “difficult.”

Surovikin said it might be necessary take some “difficult decisions”, without elaborating on what exactly this might entail. The city is being targeted by Ukrainian attacks on a number of infrastructures, the general noted.

“The subsequent actions regarding the city of Kherson will depend on the military situation,” added General Surovikin, who acknowledged that “the situation in the area of ​​the special military operation can be described as tense”, since “the enemy does not give up in their attempts to attack the positions of the Russian forces”.

The commander of the Russian forces: “The situation in Kherson is difficult”



The admission of Surovik too about Russian difficulties in Kherson raised fears that Vladimir Putin is preparing to declare the total war on ukraineamid speculation that the Russian president could resort to a nuclear show of force if your invasion fails.

Escalating the “special military operation” into an all-out war would give the Russian leader powers to close the country’s borders, declare martial law and mobilize more men in the armed forces.

Putin today held a emergency Homeland Security Meeting, in which declared martial law in the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson y Zaporizhzhiaannexed by Moscow in September, and gave additional emergency powers to pro-Russian chiefs.

What adds to the concern is the fact that in a few days Russia is expected to carry out exercises of its nuclear forces, speculating those that NATO will carry out in the coming days.

In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. Vladimir Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons as part of his invasion of Ukraine (AP)



USA says Russia is likely to make test launches of missiles during its annual “Grom” exercises of its strategic nuclear forces, but has not yet notified Washington when the test will take place, as the treaties provide.

British media also fueled fears of a possible nuclear test after reporting that the UK Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, was summoned yesterday to an emergency meeting at the Pentagon and the Minister of the Armed Forces, James Heappeysaid the discussions Wallace is having are going “beyond imagining”.

Experts have speculated that Putin could detonate a nuclear bomb in a remote test range or over the Black Sea to show that Russia’s stockpile of nuclear warheads still works.

Fears of an imminent nuclear test on the Ukrainian border surfaced earlier this month after Russia sent nuclear weapons to the Ukrainian border. a train operated by their secret nuclear division.

In addition, NATO warned that Russia has deployed its new giant submarine Belgorodcarrier of the super nuclear torpedo known as Weapon of the Apocalypse.

