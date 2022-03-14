Russia strikes back: blocks Instagram and leaves Meta without 80 million users

As the Moscow government promised last week, it has blocked Instagram in Russia, leaving Mark Zuckerberg’s empire with 80 million fewer users. According to the Internet monitoring service GlobalCheck “the social media platform is inaccessible for the vast majority of the country’s population.

The country announced its plans to ban Instagram last week, in response to parent company Meta’s decision to allow Facebook and Instagram users from some countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers after the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been steadily restricting access to online platforms in an effort to control the flow of information about the war and has already restricted access to Facebook and Twitter. You have to remember that the Kremlin government called the Meta empire an “extremist organization”.

Last Friday, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said in a tweet that “this decision will isolate 80 million people in Russia from each other and the rest of the world.” According to the manager, about 80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country.

On Monday, Instagram will be blocked in Russia. This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as ~80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 11, 2022

Over the weekend, Russian influencers on Instagram posted farewell messages to their followers, encouraging them to follow them on other platforms, or to download VPN software to bypass the state ban. Karina Nigay recalled that many people live from her presence on social networks.

Instagram has also been the subject of complaints from well-known users against the war. Taking into account that Russian authorities have cracked down on street protests, there have been people who have used social networks for this. One of them has been Sofia Abramovich, daughter of billionaire Roman Abramovich, who shared a post against Putin on Instagram (although she later deleted it).

For Mark Zuckerberg’s company this is also an economic setback: a few weeks ago it published some results in which it showed a loss of users for the first time in its history and its shares also fell considerably in a bag.

A few days ago, Instagram activated encrypted direct messages in Russia and Ukraine, although it continues to ignore this privacy improvement in the rest of the world.