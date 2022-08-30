Russia suffers technical problems with the military drones it bought from Iran to use in Ukraine

Drone inspection at an Iranian army rehearsal (AFP/file)

Russia is facing technical problems with Iranian-made drones purchased from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, Biden administration officials said.

Is about “numerous bugs” on the devices, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the US intelligence assessment.

Also, they pointed out that The delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series UAVs for several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs..

The agency AP reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine, despite US warnings to Tehran not to send them. The Washington Post reported for the first time that Russia has had technical problems with Iranian drones.

Russian operators continue to train in Iran on the use of these systems. Last week, the Persian regime released footage of drone tests at an undisclosed location.

Drone launch in Iran. Russian officers are in that country training with the use of equipment (Wana / Reuters)

The sources indicated that Russia suffers from numerous technical problems (Wana/Reuters)

The drones can perform air-to-surface strikes, electronic warfare and target shooting, on the battlefield in Ukraine, the officials said.

The Biden administration last month released satellite images indicating that Russian officials visited Kashan airfield on June 8 and July 5 to view Iranian drones. At the time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan claimed that the administration has “information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Facing economic sanctions and limits on their supply chains due to their invasion of Ukraine, Russia is turning to Iran as a key partner and arms supplier. The Russian plane was loaded with UAV equipment at an airfield in Iran for several days this month before the weaponry was flown to Russia.officials said.

(Wana/Reuters)

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters early Monday that the administration had “no update” on whether the drones had been delivered. He added that the US has not “seen anything that gives us a sense of comfort” and that “the acquisition, and delivery, is still in the making.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian said last month that Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector”. Although he added that he will not help either side, he avoided confirming or denying the drone dispatch.

Administration officials confirmed details of Iran’s supply of drones to Russia at a time when the White House is also trying to pressure Tehran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Last week, the administration completed its review of Iran’s comments on a European proposal to restart the deal that was negotiated under President Barack Obama and scrapped in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

(With information from AP/By Aamer Madhani)

KEEP READING:

Russia opened another front with NATO: warned that it will protect its interests in the Arctic “appropriately”

US satellites detected flooding at Kim Jong-un’s nuclear testing center