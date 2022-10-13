Russia threatened again with a third world war if Ukraine joins NATO

Vladimir Putin and his military leadership (Sputnik / AFP)

Ukraine’s admission to NATO could lead to a third world war, Russian Federation Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov warned Thursday in an interview with the state news agency TASS.

“kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into a third world war.Venediktov was quoted as saying by the agency. TASS.

“Apparently, they count on that: create informational noise and attract attention once again,” he added.

Venediktov too he repeated the Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict.”

Volodimir Zelensky participates in a NATO summit (via Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky announced a surprise offer to fast-track NATO military alliance in late September, after President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as land. annexed Russian.

On Wednesday, Ukraine claimed the recapture of several towns taken by Russian troops in the south of the country and celebrated the shipment by Germany of an anti-aircraft defense system that should allow it to protect itself from bombing campaigns against its cities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured that the supply of these systems to neutralize Russian missiles was “the priority”.

A crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (REUTERS / Stringer / File)

“We need different types of air defense: short-range, long-range, air defense systems to carry ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, different systems for different tasks”, he explained. The senior Norwegian official said the current situation in Ukraine “demonstrates the urgent need” to strengthen that country’s anti-aircraft defense capabilities.

These promises of military material take place after an avalanche of missiles, rockets and drones fell in Ukraine in the last two days, presented by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as a retaliation for the attack with explosives against the Crimean bridge, that connects this peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 with Russian territory.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting the day before with the leaders of the G7, Zelensky demanded their help to create an “anti-aircraft shield” and warned that Russia still has “means to intensify its offensive.”

The G7 will continue to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” to deal with the Russian invasion and its economic consequences, the group’s finance ministers announced in a joint statement, leaving a meeting in Washington.

