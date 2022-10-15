Russia threatens and NATO responds: is the world on the verge of a nuclear armageddon?

Old times: Gone are the messages of peace and the bilateral meetings between the US and Russian presidents to stop the arms race (File DEF)

Putin’s threats are becoming stronger and stronger, putting the US and its partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on guard. In his speech in the Kremlin during the recent official ceremony for the annexation of four regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, the president recalled that the US is “the only country in the world that used its nuclear weapons twice against Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” and said those attacks “set a precedent.”

“Our country also has several more modern means of destruction and components than those of NATO countries. When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will not hesitate to use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people”, Putin emphasized in his speech on September 21.

The recent mobilization of the submarine K-329 Belgorod increased the tension even more. The submersible, which entered service last July, can launch up to six Poseidon missiles with two-megaton nuclear warheads, a payload that could cause radioactive tsunamis with waves reaching up to 100 meters in height. The Poseidon missile is known as “the weapon of the apocalypse”.

NATO, Ukraine and Putin’s red button

US President Joe Biden took his Russian colleague’s threats very seriously, speaking of the real risk of a “nuclear armageddon” if the Kremlin heeds his warnings. The big question that all analysts are trying to answer is how NATO would react to a possible unconventional attack by Russia against Ukraine, a scenario that no one can rule out. first.

Retired General David Petraeus, former commander of US troops in Afghanistan and former director of the CIA during the Obama administration, revealed what the West’s reaction would be to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine. Even though he clarified that such a coup would not automatically activate article 5 of collective defense provided for in the Atlantic Charter, this experienced military man stated that such a coup would not go unanswered.

What would NATO do? “We would respond by leading a collective effort, which would eliminate all the Russian conventional forces that we could identify on the battlefield in Ukraine and each of their ships in the Black Sea fleet,” Petraeus replied, in an interview with ABC.

The scariest scene

So far, we are talking about a Russian attack on Ukraine. However, there is a second, even more horrifying scenario. What would happen if Putin’s war went beyond the borders of that country and an eventual Russian nuclear missile targeted a NATO member country?

In principle, such an escalation would be highly unwise and reveal Moscow’s desperation. Let us remember that, Of the five nuclear powers recognized by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), three are part of the Atlantic Alliance: the US, the UK and France. The other two are the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China. According to data from the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the total number of nuclear warheads deployed today by the governments of Washington, London and Paris amounts to 2,144, compared to the 1,588 weapons of the same caliber deployed by Russia.

Three years ago, when the scenario of a war between Moscow and the West was a very distant hypothesis, Princeton University developed a simulation of what could happen in the event of a nuclear war. The hypothetical conflict began with the Russian nuclear missile launch in a strategic place, on the border between Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, in response to an alleged movement of NATO troops towards the Russian border.

“The weapon of the apocalypse”: The Russian Poseidon missile has a charge that could cause radioactive tsunamis with waves that would reach up to 100 meters in height (File DEF)

NATO’s response, always in this hypothetical academic exercise, would be the use of a tactical nuclear weapon, which would be dropped on the Russian base from which that first missile had departed. Princeton University worked with the hypothesis of a military base in the enclave of Kaliningrad, strategically located between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea, without a land border with Russian territory.

An all-out war?

The Princeton exercise immediately unleashed a conflagration throughout Europe, with the launch of 300 nuclear warheads by the Kremlin, and the response of the Atlantic Alliance, with the use of 180 nuclear warheads that would hit Russian territory. At that point, with Europe devastated, the US would launch an attack with 600 nuclear warheads carried by land-based and submarine missiles, targeting Russian nuclear forces.

Moscow would respond with nuclear missiles launched from silos, mobile vehicles and submarines. At that point, the war would be total, affecting major urban centers in the US and Russia. Princeton University estimated the balance of this “nuclear armageddon” at 34 million fatalities and 57 million injured worldwide, to which must be added the millions affected by radiation.

It seems, at first glance, a science fiction scenario. Or, at least, it was three years ago when Princeton launched its project, known as “Plan A.” Today, with a war in full swing in Ukraine and Russia facing ever more difficulties on the ground, no one dares to guess what Vladimir Putin, the only man on the planet who is in a position to open Pandora’s box, is planning. .

