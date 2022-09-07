Russia turns to North Korea, its old Cold War ally: the weapons that Putin will buy from Kim Jong-un

FILE PHOTO: Russian regime chief Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. North Korea is said to be selling weapons to Russia in amid the war with Ukraine (Reuters

Apparently, North Korea is about to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells – many of them probably from its old stock – to its ally in the Cold War, Russia. Russia has described as “false” a US intelligence report on the purchase plan. But US officials say it shows the desperation of Russia with the war on Ukraine and that Moscow could buy more military equipment North Korea.

The ammunition that supposedly North Korea intends to sell the Moscow are probably era weapon copies Soviet that can be adapted to Russian launchers. But there are still questions about the quality of the supplies and how much they could really help the Russian military.

hit by the international sanctions and export control, Russia bought Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles in August that, according to US officials, they had technical problems. For Russia, North Korea is probably another good option for its ammunition supply, since the North maintains a significant stockpile of shells, many of them copies of those from the North. soviet era.

North Korea “may represent the largest source of compatible legacy artillery ammunition outside of Russia, including domestic production facilities to increase supplies,” he said. Joseph Dempseydefense research associate and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Lee Illwooexpert of the Korea Defense Network in South Koreasaid that much North Korea as South Korea – divided along the world’s most fortified border for more than 70 years – hold tens of millions of artillery shells each. It is likely that North Korea sell older projectiles that it wants to replace with newer ones for sophisticated missile or multiple rocket launch systems at its front-line military bases, he said.

A Ukrainian firefighter works to put out a fire in a residential building destroyed after a Russian military attack in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on September 7, 2022 (Reuters)

But Bruce Bennettsecurity expert Rand Corporationbased in Californiasaid that most of the artillery shells that will be sent to Russia it’s probably ammunition for small arms, like rifles AK-47 or machine guns. “It’s not about millions of artillery shells and rockets – that’s more than likely consumption. Could be millions of small arms roundsBennett said.

According to an evaluation of IISSit is calculated that North Korea has some 20,000 artillery pieces in service, including multiple rocket launchers, a number that Dempsey described as “significantly larger than that of any other country in the world”.

The state media North Korea They have described their artillery guns as “the first arm of the People’s Army and the most powerful in the world” that can reduce the enemy’s position in “a sea of ​​flames”.

But its old artillery systems, whose ammunition will probably be supplied to Russia, have a reputation for being inaccurate.

During the artillery bombardment of North Korea on the South Korean island of Yeonpyeongin the first line of fire, in which four people died, Bennett he said only 80 of the 300-400 guns he should have fired North Korea They probably hit the mark. In his evaluation, Lee He said about half of the North Korean projectiles launched ended up falling into the waters before reaching the island.

“It’s a miserable performance from the artillery. The Russians may experience the same thing, which will not make them very happy.Bennett said.

Observers doubt the usefulness of North Korean ammunition for the Russian campaign in Ukraine, which, according to them, has exhausted the army. Photos of Russian weapons with broken barrels have appeared on social networks.

A destroyed car is pictured in front of a damaged residential building in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 6, 2022 (Reuters)

The severity of the Russian ammunition shortage is unclear. In July, a senior defense official from USA told reporters that Russia he was launching tens of thousands of artillery shells every day and he couldn’t keep it up forever. “While substantial stockpiles are likely to remain, it is possible that more and more are set aside for the contingency of a future broader conflict,” he said. Dempsey.

It is unlikely that North Korea provide to Russia ballistic missiles that it considers crucial in its military strategies towards Washington y seoulsaid The Ukanalyst of Seoul Asan Institute for Political Studies.

And yes North Korea decides to supply missiles to Russiayou would have to send your launchpads as well because Russia has no launchers for Scuds and other missiles from the North. North Korea has developed a highly maneuverable nuclear-wired ballistic missile that was likely modeled on the Iskander of Russia. But the two missiles are of different sizes, according to Shin Jongwoomilitary expert Korea Defense and Security Forumbased in seoul,

There would be a series of elements that North Korea could provide to Russia, given that both countries share weapons systems dating back to Soviet times. But the type of ammunition that North Korea would provide to Russia “is probably old and about to expire,” he said. Moon Seong Mookanalyst of Research Institute of Korea for the National Strategy.

A woman stands next to boxes as people receive humanitarian aid organized by the municipality and the World Food Program, amid the Russian invasion, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on September 6, 2022 (Reuters)

In exchange for weapons North Korea You’ll probably want food, fuel, warplane components, and other materials. Russia. It is difficult for the North to buy such products abroad due to UN sanctions over its nuclear program, he said. Shin.

Which said it’s possible North Korea is seeking advanced Russian weapons technologies that will boost its efforts to build more powerful, high-tech missiles aimed at USA and their allies.

“That would be the worst case scenario“, said Which.

According to Bennett, North Korea would be willing to be compensated with fuel. For your most advanced weapons, you could look to advanced weapons technologies from Russiapossibly including those it needs for its long-awaited nuclear test, the first of its kind in five years, he said.

Said it would be hard for Russia y North Korea move munitions across its narrow 15-kilometre (9-mile) border, where there is only a single-track rail bridge across a river. Bennett said China it could help by allowing the use of its railways. Other experts claim that North Korea y Russia they could use a sea route in addition to their cross-border rail.

