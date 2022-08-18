Russia wants to expand its interference in Venezuela: Putin’s ambassador said he seeks to strengthen “food security”

Wilmar Castro met with Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov

Venezuela and Russia evaluate mechanisms to strengthen bilateral cooperation in “sustainable food security” to face the sanctions of the United States and the European Union, said this Wednesday the ambassador of the Eurasian giant in the Caribbean country, Sergei Mélik-Baghdasarov.

The diplomat reported, on his Twitter account, that he held a meeting with the Venezuelan Minister of Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Soteldofor “ intensify cooperation on sustainable food security in the face of sanctions ”.

In this way, he continued, develops the “strategic partnership“between Russia and Venezuela”for a new multipolar and just world order”.

Wilmar Castro’s message on Twitter

The “strategic alliance” between the two nations was reviewed on August 10 by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Fariaand the Russian ambassador in a meeting that was part of the “permanent agenda of exchanges to advance on issues of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral cooperation”, according to the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Last July, Faría made an official visit to Moscow in which both nations sought mutual support to deal with the sanctions that the West has imposed on them.

The two countries agreed to advance in projects “mutually beneficial” in a number of areas, including energy, the pharmaceutical industry, transportation, military-technical cooperation and high technologies, the authorities of both nations reported on that occasion.

This new approach comes after Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced last month that they plan to locate a measurement station for their GLONASS satellite navigation system in the territory of Venezuela.

The facility, Roscosmos noted in a statement, will ensure safe browsing for consumers using PPP technologyPrecise Point Positioning.

Designed by the Precision Equipment Systems Corporation, belonging to Roscosmos, the station receives uninterruptedly the signals broadcast by the satellites of the GLONASS, GPS, Galileo and BeiDou global navigation systems and transmits the measurement results in real time.

The station will be installed in Venezuela under an intergovernmental agreement between the Vladimir Putin regime and the Venezuelan dictatorship ratified on June 11.

This is an announcement that has already been made in the past without materializing. In 2015, the Russian company Tsniimash, belonging to the Roscosmos space agency, reported that Russia would deploy ground stations in 36 countries. And in 2018 Nicolás Maduro announced that the installation “will allow us to strengthen all the telecommunications capacity in our country.”

