Russia was excluded from the Davis Cup due to the invasion of Putin’s troops in Ukraine

Serbia will take Russia’s place in the Davis Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera

The Russian invasion in Ukraine continues in advanced and the repercussions in the sports field do not stop. In the last hours, the current champion of the Davis Cup was excluded from international competitions due to the war in Eastern Europe and will be replaced by Serbia in the final phase of the contest, as announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The team that has Novak Djokovic as the highest reference was chosen by “to be the highest ranked team of the 2021 semi-finalists″, had already received an invitation to be directly part of this final phase without going through the qualification phase.

Another country will finally receive the invitation initially given to the group of Nolespecifically one of the12 nations eliminated in the qualifying phase held on March 4-5”, indicated the Federation. That is, this position could fall to Ecuador, Romania, Finland, Colombia, Canada, Brazil, Slovakia, Hungary, Norway, Japan, Czech Republic or Austria.

This new invited team will join Croatiafinalist in 2021 and automatically classified, Serbia, Britain (which benefited from one of the original two invitations), as well as the 12 nations from the qualifying round in March: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United States.

These 16 teams will be divided into four groups, in four cities to be determinedin which it will be played From September 14 to 18, the group stage of the 2022 edition of the Davis Cup.

The best two from each group will qualify for the final table, which will be played from November 23 to 27 in a city yet to be made official, but that could be Abu Dabi.

In the women’s tournament Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Fed Cup), Russia will be replaced by Australiaaccording to ITF. In the same vein and for the same reasons, Belarus will be substituted in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. Belgium replaces her in the women’s competition and Mexico take the opportunity to play in the Davis Cup World Group Idepending on the entity.

KEEP READING

Naomi Osaka’s bad moment: she cried during a match because of the screams of a fan and was eliminated from Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal revealed what he thinks about when he is losing to reverse the matches

Camila Osorio was injured in Indian Wells and leaves her participation in the Miami Master 1,000 in doubt

“Have you ever seen him do this on a serve?”: the strange effect on Maxime Cressy’s ace that surprised the tennis world