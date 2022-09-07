Russia will ask Turkey to limit grain exports from Ukraine only to European countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the possibility of limiting the export of grain from Ukraine to European countries and announced that he will discuss this matter with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has mediated since the outbreak of the war on 24 February.

Putin, affirmed that most of the grain that leaves the Ukrainian ports after the blockade that caused the world food crisis reaches the European Union and not to the poorest developing countries.

“Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is not sent to the poorest developing countries, but to the countries of the European Union,” Putin said, adding that “with this approach, the magnitude of the world’s food problems will not rather than increase.”

“Perhaps we should think about limiting the export of grain and other foods on this route (between Ukraine and Europe),” Putin said. “I will consult with President Erdogan. After all, it was he who worked for the Ukrainian grain export mechanism (following the reopening and reactivation of Ukrainian ports closed due to the Russian invasion),” he said.

Likewise, Putin acknowledged that some sectors of the Russian economy are experiencing difficulties. “We see problems in some industries and regions, in companies in the country, especially those that are linked to supplies to Europa or that they received products from there,” he explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2022. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Putin He also assured that it is “impossible” to isolate Moscowdespite facing unprecedented Western sanctions that “threaten the entire world.”

“No matter how much some want to isolate Russiait is impossible to do it,” Putin said at an economic forum aimed at Asia in Vladivostok.

The new coronavirus pandemic “has been replaced by new global challenges that threaten the entire world. I mean Western sanctions fever,” he added.

“Russia will resist the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West. And I rightly call it aggression. She cannot be called anything else, “she said during his speech at the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Putin He denounced that the “sanctioning fever of the West” and its attempts to impose “models of behavior” and deprive other countries of sovereignty are “a threat to the world.”

“There is nothing extraordinary about this. It is a policy that the Collective West has been practicing for decades,” he specified.

In his opinion, the catalyst for these behaviors is the loss of hegemony of USA “in world politics and economics” and the refusal of Western leaders to accept the new reality.

accused the European Union of throwing the standard of living, socioeconomic stability and industrial development into the “bonfire of sanctions” for the sake of Euro-Atlantic unity.

In this regard, he did not rule out that US companies in the future occupy the niche that Europeans have lost in recent times.

FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the public during the military parade of participants in the “Vostok 2018” (“East 2018”) military exercises at the Tsugol military training ground in Zabaikalsky region, Russia. September 13, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Russian president also affirmed that inflation in Russia is declining and stressed that he expects the figure to be around twelve percent by the end of the year, while criticizing the “short-term actions of the Western authorities”, which he accused of “causing global inflation that has already exceeded records in economies developed”.

“At the end of July, inflation in the United States was 8.5 percent. Now we have it around fourteen percent and not much, but the trend, unlike in Western economies, is downward. There it will increase, but in our case it will decrease,” Putin stressed.

He indicated that he expects inflation in Russia to be around four percent at the beginning of 2023. “According to many of our experts, in the first quarter or the second half of next year we will be possibly between five and six percent. , although some say that it will reach four percent. Let’s see, in any case, positive trends, ”she pointed out.

According to Russian media, both Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingwill meet in Uzbekistan next week.

(With information from EFE, AFP and Europa Press)

