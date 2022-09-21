Russia will increase the production of weapons to fill the lack of supplies in the invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin asked to increase the production of weapons in his country to make up for the lack of supplies in the invasion of Ukraine

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinasked the arms industry in his country to increase production capacity to make up for the lack of arms supply in “the military operation” that the country is carrying out in Ukraine.

“It is necessary to increase the production capacity of various companies in the defense industry and, when necessary, to modernize them,” the Russian president said during a meeting with the heads of Russia’s large arms production companies, according to a statement from the Russian Federation. Kremlin.

Putin announced a simplification of the contract and pre-contract procedures of the arms companies with the state, at the same time that it fixed the prices for said agreements in order to reduce expenses and increase the volume of production.

He stressed the importance of solvingthe component supply problem”, and called for substituting imports from third countries for the manufacture of Russian parts, assemblies and materials.

“It is necessary to increase production capacities in the shortest time possible, maximize equipment load, optimize technological cycles and, without compromising quality, reduce production time,” he added. Putinaccording to the letter.

He congratulated the country’s defense industry workers, who supposedly travel to the front with Ukraine to “improve products, based on the experience of real combat operations”.

“This is not just a responsible attitude towards business, it is, to a certain extent, heroism. This makes a great contribution to the improvement of military equipment used in the course of hostilities,” he said. Putin.

He was also happy that the Russian weapons used during the invasion of Ukraine they would be showinghigh efficiency”, and more specifically in relation to aviation, long-range missiles, artillery rockets, and armored weapons.

The Russian president assured that the “high efficiency” of the weapons used by the Russian Armed Forces “They allow to destroy military infrastructure, command posts, enemy equipment, attack the locations of nationalist formations and minimize losses among personnel.”

He emphasized that the military equipment “resists” Western models of weapons, which would allow Russia to study NATO’s arsenals to “qualitatively” increase its capabilities.

“We can study the arsenals, what is there and what is used against us, qualitatively increase our capabilities and, based on the experience gained, improve our equipment, our weapons, where necessary. This process is natural and of course must be used. This must be done as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the Russian president added.

