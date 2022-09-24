Russia will punish those who refuse to fight in Ukraine with up to 15 years in prison

Members of the Russian army march alongside an honor guard during

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that toughens penalties for crimes committed in times of military mobilization and that will punish voluntary surrender, refusal to fight or desertion with up to 15 years in prison.

The head of the Kremlin has approved a series of reforms in the Penal Code by virtue of which, from now on, periods of mobilization and martial law are considered as aggravating circumstances in case of having committed crimes, according to the agency TASS.

Thus, those soldiers who refuse to participate in hostilities will be punished with sentences of up to 15 years in prison. Likewise, those who voluntarily surrender to the enemy side could face sentences of up to ten years in prison.

Another law signed on Saturday facilitates access to Russian citizenship for those foreigners who enlist in the Russian army.a few days after Putin announced a mobilization to reinforce his army fighting in a military operation in Ukraine.

Putin, this Saturday approved new legislation that allows foreigners who serve in the Russian Army the possibility of applying for Russian citizenship on the fast track.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Thus, the Law On Citizenship of the Russian Federation has been amended so that those servicemen from outside Russia who have signed a contract of at least one year with the Armed Forces can apply for citizenship without a prior residence permit.

These decisions come just a few days after the president announced the “partial mobilization” of the population and the Ministry of Defense pointed out that some 300,000 reservists could be sent to Ukraine in the framework of the war.

Ukraine has successfully completed several counteroffensive operations in the east of the country, recovering territories hitherto held by Russia. Much of the international community agrees that Russia has suffered heavy casualties in its ranks.

For this reason, Russia announced this Saturday the replacement of its highest military command in charge of logistics issuesat a time of difficulties in this area in the offensive in Ukraine.

“General Dmitri Bulgakov was relieved of his duties as Deputy Defense Minister due to his transfer to another post”, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

He will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsevwho directed the National Defense Control Center, and which will now be “responsible for the material and technical supply of the armed forces”, according to the ministry.

Mizintsev, 60, has held numerous senior posts in the General Staff during his long military career.

It is the object of western sanctions for his role in the siege of Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, which Russian forces captured in May.

The change in the General Staff comes after the announcement of the Russian president Vladimir Putin this week of mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to boost its offensive in Ukraine.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)

