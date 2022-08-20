Russia will suspend gas shipments to Europe for “routine maintenance” tasks

Pipelines at the landing facilities of the gas pipeline “Nord Stream 1” in Lubmin, Germany

the pipeline Nord Stream 1key to supplying gas to central Europe, will not work between August 31 and September 2, due to a “routine maintenance” stopreported the Russian gas company Gazprom.

The Russian giant explained that the only pumping station that is still active will be temporarily paralyzed and that, uOnce the works are completed, the gas flow will resume at a level of 33 million cubic meters per day.

According to Gazprom, “according to the technical documentation of the Siemens company, every 1,000 hours it is necessary to carry out a technical maintenance of the equipment that includes the review of the chassis to detect cracks, deformations, burn markss”, in addition to the inspection of other equipment systems, the company said.

When the maintenance work is completed, the gas pumping will be restored to the level prior to the cessation of operations, of 33 million cubic meters per day.

Siemens Energy Building

Gazprom had already announced on July 27 a cut in gas pumping to a fifth of the pipeline’s capacity, a decision that according to Berlin responds to a “war strategy”.

Russia has been gradually reducing the pumping through the Nord Stream with the excuse of technical problems and the need to repair the pipeline’s Siemens turbines.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly suggested that the situation could be resolved with the commissioning of Nord Stream 2.

This pipeline was never put into operation because Germany froze its certification on February 22, the day after Russia recognized the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk, and two days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The Government of Olaf Scholz rejected this Friday that a temporary exemption can be approved to revive Nord Stream 2just hours after it was suggested by a Liberal leader, Wolfgang Kubicki.

Image of the pipes of the gas pipeline “Nord Stream 2” in Lubmin, Germany,

Weeks ago, Gazprom claimed that Western sanctions make it impossible to return the turbine of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipelinewhich continues to operate at a fifth of its capacity.

“The sanctions of Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, as well as the incompatibility of the current situation with Siemens’ contractual commitments, make it impossible for the 073 turbine to arrive at the Portovaya compressor station,” the company said on Telegram.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blamed Russia for the delays in transporting the turbinewhich is “prepared to be transported”.

Gazprom completely suspended supplies for 10 days in July, citing maintenance work and the lack of a turbine.

Supplies were finally resumed, but reduced to 20% of the pipeline’s capacity, as Moscow continues to insist that there are “technical problems.”

