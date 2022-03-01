Russia without Qatar 2022: FIFA suspended the team for the next World Cup

At the FIFA Council Table there was unanimity (REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann)

The invasion of Russia a Ukraine continues to bring strong repercussions in the sports field. In a joint statement, FIFA and UEFA formalized the suspension of the Russian teams and all their selections until further notice, confirming the first of Infobae. Consequently, they will not be able to participate in current international competitions, be it the Europa League waves Qualifiers on the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee had already adopted preliminary sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The entity that governs football at European level had moved the final of the Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Paris. And the world organization had taken away his locality and had prohibited him from using the anthem and the flag. But in both cases they had warned that, if hostilities did not cease, they would take stronger measures. And they complied.

On Thursday, March 10, for instance, the Moscow Spartak He had to visit RB Leipzig for the round of 16 of the Europa League (the rematch was scheduled for the 17th in the Russian capital). Today, as of the statement, he was disqualified.

At the same time, The Russian men’s team had to start their way in the Repechage to get a ticket to the World Cup on March 24 at home against Poland. The FIFA Council Bureau (made up of its president, Gianni Infantino, and representatives of the six confederations) had unanimously decided to remove the locality, deeply analyzing more powerful sanctions. The Polish federation directly requested the disqualification. And today came the suspension.

Sources close to Infantino had anticipated this determination to Infobae. “If they don’t stop the war, they will be left without a World Cup”, someone with access to the head of FIFA had assured, who in the joint statement with UEFA, stressed: “Football is totally united here and in total solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and quickly so that football can once again be a vector of unity and peace between people.”

The decision had the support of several of today’s most famous footballers, such as Robert Lewandowskistriker for Bayern Munich and the Polish national team, who had to travel to Russia for the playoffs. “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for the decisions of Vladimir Putin, but it cannot be done as if nothing was happening”he had declared.

Other federations, such as France, had already led the way, clamoring for disqualification. “The world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral. I will not oppose an exclusion of Russia”, he had raised Noel Le Graetholder of the FFF.

It remains to be seen if there will be modifications in the competitions in which the Russian representatives were involved, that is, if Leipzig ends up benefiting from the suspension of Spartak and advances directly to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, and if the Polish team passes without playing his key and awaits the winner of the crossing between the Czech Republic and Sweden, for a ticket to Qatar 2022.

At the same time, in another measure linked to the invasion of Ukraine, UEFA decided discontinue their business contracts with Gazpromthe main Russian energy company related to the president Vladimir Putin.

The statement from FIFA and UEFA with the decision

THE FULL COMMUNICATION

Following initial decisions taken by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, decisions which provided for additional measures to be taken, FIFA and UEFA have today jointly decided that all Russian teams, whether they are national representative teams or of clubs, will be suspended from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

These decisions were adopted today by the FIFA Council Bureau and the UEFA Executive Committee, respectively, the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all affected people in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and quickly so that football can once again be a vector of unity and peace between people.

KEEP READING:

The IOC called for the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

Multi-champion boxer Lomachenko traded gloves for guns and joined the Ukrainian army to defend his country from Russian attacks

The heartbreaking cry of a Ukrainian footballer as he was honored by thousands of fans after the Russian invasion