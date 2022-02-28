Russia would be out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today: imminent FIFA decision

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a file photo. EFE/Ennio Leanza



Russia is one step away from being out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today . The suspension means that the Russian Football Federation will not participate in the Qualifiers against Poland and that no team from that country will participate in competitions until further notice, as a consequence of the invasion decided by Moscow on Ukraine.

According to confederation sources consulted by Infobae, The decision that would be known during the day has yet to be officially communicated. FIFA works closely with the UEFA since Russia is also a member of the European confederation. The FIFA council (made up of the presidents of the body and the six confederations) announced on Sunday that “additional measures will be applied in the near future if the situation does not improve quickly”, which meant an ultimatum for the Russian Federation.

The parties that evaluate the sanction understand that no guarantees received and, since nothing has substantially changed in Ukraine, FIFA will finally decide to move on to the next phase of sanctions.

The Russian team played Eurocup 2020 but did not pass the group stage (Reuters)

The Russian team entered Group H of the European qualifiers and agreed to the playoff phase after finishing second behind Croatia, classified directly to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

With 22 points and seven games won out of 10, those led by Valeri Karpin they had to play the next elimination round on March 24 for key 2 of the playoff tournament.

The other teams involved had recently spoken about this. Through a statement Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic refused to participate in the knockout phase on Russian soil: “Play-off matches for the World Cup in Qatar must not be held in the Russian Federation. The signatories of this appeal do not take into account the trip to Russia and the playing of football matches there”.

Russia was to welcome Poland on March 24 in Moscow, in the semi-finals of their play-off bracket for the World Cup. If the Russians got through that round, they had to host the winner of the other semi-final on March 29, Sweden O Czech Republic.

Russia would be left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today (Reuters)

This blunt determination would become official after FIFA has issued some first sanctions, among which: the ban on using the flag, the absence of the anthem and playing their home games outside the country.

At the same time, in the debate that took place with the different entities, FIFA had warned that it would continue to be connected with the IOC, UEFA and other sports organizations “to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a possible exclusion from the competitions”.

“I have been shocked by what I have seen. I am worried about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution. We ask all the actors to restore peace through a constructive dialogue”, the president of the organization, Gianni Infantino, had declared during the first day of the invasion.

