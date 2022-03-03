Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate in the Paralympic Winter Games: “They are victims of the actions of their governments”

Announcement by the president of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, Andrew Parsons (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)

Amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, sanctions are multiplying and the Russian government is isolated. Something similar is happening with the athletes and leaders of that country, affected by the decision to Vladimir Putin to attack.

Thus, in one of the last decisions communicated in this regard, Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from competing at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. This was announced on Thursday by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after an extraordinary General Meeting, with the argument of the war conflict.

“In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the entries of athletes from RPC and NPC Belarus ”, the IPC said in a statement.

The ban was a reversal of a decision the day before to allow athletes to compete in the Games that start on Friday. The pressure of other nations not to participate in case of a change in that position and that the sanction be executed was key when deciding.

The statement states that multiple Paralympic Committees, teams and athletes had threatened not to compete if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to take part in the event, “endangering viability” of the Paralympics.

“Ensuring the safety of the athletes is of the utmost importance to us and the situation in the athletes’ villages is escalating and has now become untenable,” the statement said.

Beijing Paralympics Ceremony. Russian athletes will not be able to participate due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (Twitter)

Previously the International Olympic Committee (WATCH) this week urged sports federations around the world to exclude athletes from the two countries and, a week after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Putin’s decision continues to generate negative consequences.

The president of the IPC, the Brazilian Andrew Parsons, had initially justified Thursday’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete by saying it was the “harshest punishment we can apply under our rules.” The athletes from Ukraine arrived in Beijing on Wednesday and for the moment they will not be able to perform at the event that will take place between March 4 and 13.

”The change in the position of the IPC is due to the fact that in the last twelve hours a large number of countries have contacted us and asked us that if we do not reconsider our decision there would likely be serious consequences for the winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, threatening not to compete Parsons added.

And in this sense, he argued that although he believes “that sports and politics should not be mixed”, in this case, “through no fault of his own, the war has now come to these Games and, behind the scenes, many governments are influencing” in the event.

The Paralympics will take place between March 4 and 13 (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra / File Photo)

“The IPC is a member-serving organization and we are receptive to feedback from our organizations. In making our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values ​​that have made the movement what it is today. What is clear, however, is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games,” he confessed.

To cite other heavy sanctions related to the sports field, in a joint statement, FIFA and UEFA made official this week the suspension of the Russian teams and all their selections until further notice, confirming the scoop of Infobae. In other words, they will not be able to participate in current international competitions, be it the Europa League or the Qualifiers on the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

“To the athletes of the affected countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions that your governments took last week to violate the Olympic Truce. You are victims of the actions of your governments”, Parsons concluded his press conference.

