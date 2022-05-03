Russian cinemas survive by showing copies of American productions downloaded from the Internet

Russia invaded Ukraine, and within days—Western sanctions through— the russians stopped having access to movies: Netflix and other streaming platforms stopped providing service in the Slavic country, and the big Hollywood production companies stopped releasing productions in their theaters. And yet, The New York Times certifies that in many Russian theaters viewers can see films in theaters like ‘The Batman’, or recent releases like ‘Don’t Look Up’. What happened then?

Well, first it happened that Russia decided to decriminalize the copying of any software or audiovisual production whose owners did not offer access to them to Russian users because of sanctions against the country. Thus, from one day to the next, in Russia openly distributing copies of Windows without Microsoft’s permission has caused problems with the law (not that it’s ‘legal’, technically), for example.

And, clinging to that normative change, cinemas have decided to start allowing “groups of individuals” to rent their theaters to show —free of charge— Copies of premieres irregularly downloaded from the Internet. In other cases, theaters are showing the films openly.

A measure perhaps necessary for their survival, considering that cinema attendance plummeted in Russia during the month of Marchup to half compared to the figures for 2021, and that many of them are considering closing down during the next two months.

Something understandable, since 70% of its film market is made up of American productions…in fact, during the first years of this century Russia became the ninth largest foreign box office market for Hollywood.

An example: ‘The Batman’ as a performance

A week ago, a theatrical artist named Habbilen Halychev organized the ‘premiere’ of ‘The Batman’ in Moscow, presented as ‘performance art’, with a projector in the middle of a room full of mismatched chairs, in homage to the atmosphere of underground Western film screenings during the Soviet Union era.

In Halychev’s words, “now you can download a movie using torrent, sell tickets and what happens? Nothing.” Of course, on this occasion the one who blocks Russian access to the cinema is not the Politburo of the Communist Party of the USSR, but the producers’ compliance with Western sanctions. But, as at that time, cultural production and viewers end up meeting, regardless of the obstacles imposed by the political situation.