Russian Coronavirus Vaccine News Update: Russian vaccine is not beyond doubt, WHO said this

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine News Update: There is apprehension all over the world about the Russian Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Russia. Russia has claimed that it has made the world's first vaccine to protect against Kovid-19 infection. Preparations are being made to give this vaccine to humans as well in Russia. But all experts from Europe and America are questioning Russia's claim.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the vaccine that Russia has approved this week is not among the nine vaccines it considers to be in advanced stages of testing.

The World Health Organization and partners have included nine experimental Kovid-19 vaccines under an investment mechanism. WHO is encouraging various countries to join this investment mechanism called 'Kovex Suvidha'.

This initiative provides a mechanism for various countries to invest in developing them and provide financial assistance to developing countries for early access to vaccines.

Senior advisor to the director general of the organization, Dr. Bruce Alward, said, “We do not have enough information at this time to decide on Russia’s vaccine.” We are in talks with Russia for additional information on the status of that product, testing stages and what might happen next. ‘

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of the vaccine developed for the corona virus. However, advanced testing of this vaccine has not yet been completed in people. It was claimed without evidence from Russia that this vaccine would provide protection for two years.