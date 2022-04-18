Russian developers are being suspended from GitHub without notice due to US sanctions

The war between Russia and Ukraine is also causing serious consequences in the digital field. The continuous cyberattacks, as well as the tools that can give advantage to one side or the other, are in the eye of the hurricane. Unfortunately, in addition to the lives being claimed in this invasion, Russian developers are also being harmed. And it is that many of them are reporting being suspended on GitHub.

Apparently, from the platform they are disabling the accounts of those users who are contributing, or have previously done so, to those companies sanctioned by the United States. From various Russian media it is stated that the suspensions began on April 13 and do not distinguish between individual users or companies.

Russian developer accounts on GitHub are being suspended en masse

The most notorious examples have been those of Sberbank Technology, Sberbank AI Lab, and Alfa Bank Laboratory, companies that have seen their repositories disabled and that shortly after their accounts were suspended. These three companies were precisely sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, and the suspension of these companies also on GitHub is no surprise, since the platform is owned by Microsoft.

My @github account has been suspended without a prior notification. Perhaps because I am ethnically Russian. “GitHub’s vision is to be the home for all developers, no matter where they reside” they said. pic.twitter.com/Viknr4uTTm – Vadim Yanitsky (@axilirator) April 15, 2022

The suspensions are taking place even though users have not posted content referring to the government-sanctioned companies.

The content of suspended personal accounts on GitHub is removed, while also access to all repositories is disabledand the same applies to the problem and request sections.

This move has caused controversy, especially after the platform ensured its availability to everyone, regardless of place of residence.

Some Russian developers were contacted by GitHub via email. in this email received information about the suspension, redirecting them to a web page of the platform dedicated to ‘Commercial Controls’. In the e-mail they also explained that their accounts were deleted due to the sanctions imposed by the United States government.



Image: Habr.com

developers too received instructions on how to appeal this suspension. This appeal consists of a form where the user must certify that he does not work or contribute to any of the companies sanctioned by the government.

This movement has caused controversy, especially after the platform ensured its availability to everyone, regardless of where they live, being ‘the home for all developers’. Bleeping Computer was able to contact GitHub, getting the following response:

Like any company doing business in the US, GitHub may need to restrict users and customers identified as ‘Specially Designated Citizens’ (SDN) or other companies denied or blocked under applicable US sanctions laws. USA At the same time, GitHub’s vision is to be the global platform for collaboration between developers, no matter where they reside. We carefully review government sanctions to ensure that users and customers are not affected beyond what is required by law.

Some developers who have filled out the appeal form they have already seen their accounts recovered and projects.