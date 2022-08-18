Russian drama in the middle of a spacewalk: “Oleg, drop everything and come back!”

Russian astronaut ran out of battery in his suit

A Russian astronaut working outside the International Space Station returned to the lab lock on Wednesday after an electrical problem in his suit forced Moscow ground control to end the spacewalk early, they said. American and Russian sources.

Oleg Artemyev was nearly three hours into a six-hour spacewalk when his suit battery voltage levels began to drop, prompting controllers in Moscow to order the cosmonaut’s immediate return to the space station’s airlock. .

“Oleg, you must return to the airlock as soon as possible. Because if you lose power, it’s not just the pumps and the fan, you’ll lose communications. So you have to go back,” a controller told Artemyev, heard on a live audio feed between space and earth. “Oleg, drop everything and come back,” he continued, “Drop everything and come back immediately … Go back and connect to the power of the station.”

Artemyev returned to the airlock and connected his suit to the space station’s power.

He added, “I’m already putting my legs on the arm. (…) I think we need some solar panels on the Orlan (spacesuit) so we can recharge during EVA (extravehicular activity).”

NASA said Matveev stayed outside for an hour or so before he, too, was ordered back. Matveev’s suit was fine, but Russian mission control called off the spacewalk because flight rules insist on the buddy system.

Artemyev “was never in danger,” said NASA spokesman Rob Navias.

Both cosmonauts were carrying out repairs outside the International Space Station.

THE MISSION BEFORE THE INCIDENT

Astronauts managed to install cameras on the European Space Agency’s new robotic arm before the problem arose, just two hours into a planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk.

“You know, the beginning was excellent”Matveev said as he walked back inside, some of the robotic arm installation work undone.

The 36-foot (11-meter) robotic arm arrived at the space station last summer aboard a Russian laboratory.

BACKGROUND

NASA spacewalks have been on hold for months.

In March, water leaked into the helmet of a German spacewalker. It wasn’t as big a leak as the one that happened in 2013 when an Italian astronaut nearly drowned, but it still posed a safety concern. In the previous case, the water came from the cooling system of the suit’s underwear.

File image of the International Space Station (ISS). NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS/File

The spacesuit that failed in March will be returned to Earth this week in a SpaceX capsule for further investigation.

The space station has hosted international astronaut crews for more than two decades.

(with information from Reuters, AP and AFP)

