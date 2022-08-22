Russian gas cut raises fears of a major blackout in Europe

European countries already have energy “sobriety” plans. Fears of a major blackout spread across the continent.

European governments already hypothesized the possibility of a major energy blackout. Concerned for an event without electricity on the continent by 2025, Austria was the first to sound the alarm just under a year ago. However, a Russian invasion of Ukraine was not on the agenda at the time.

Last October, the Austrian Government detailed that a scenario of 15 days without any type of electrical energy was a real possibility. For this reason, it launched an awareness campaign so that the entire population would know how to prepare and act if that moment finally comes.

But no one was so clear about the reality of the war that broke out on February 24 on the continent. Almost 6 months after the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukrainian sovereignty, the dependence of European countries on Moscow’s energy supply has multiplied a dark scenario.

The announcement last Friday by the Russian gas giant Gazprom to cut Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline returns to the nightmare of cuts and lack of supply. The energy directed from the Kremlin will be interrupted for three days, from August 31 to September 2, for “maintenance” reasons.

The pipes of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File)

recent blackouts

Analysts warn based on some recent events. A series of supply outages could be just the beginning. Experts warn of the growing danger of blackouts. Power providers understand that a blackout occurs when cities, regions, or countries remain without power for several hours or even days, leading to infrastructure failure.

Recently, Spectators at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, attending the match between Austria and Denmark, had to turn on their phone flashlights due to a power outage during the Nations League match. In this case, a connector damaged by heavy rains left the stadium without electricity for a long time, reflecting the instability of the system.

In July, not far from the stadium, visitors to the Prater amusement park were unintentionally trapped in the Ferris wheel and roller coasters. Shortly after, the power supply failed again, this time affecting the districts of Leopoldstadt, Meidling, Währing and Hernals. And in early August, 140,000 homes in Tyrol were suddenly without power.

At the end of July, another massive outage in south-east London, UK, could be resolved by electrical assistance from Belgium. With this prelude the British authorities advanced that they expect that several days of winter in which the cold could combine with gas shortages, would cause organized blackouts for industry and even homes .

According to the last “reasonable worst case scenario” contemplated by the British government, the country could face a deficit in electricity capacity that would account for a sixth of the maximum demandeven after the emergency coal plants have come online.

Gas reserves will be critical in the coming European winter (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File)

With below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports from Norway and France a scenario with four days of electrical emergency in January could be activated, especially to conserve gas.

The president of the Austrian Society for Crisis Prevention, Herbert Sauruggaccording to what was reflected by the German newspaper Southgerman newspapersaid ““Due to the developments of the last ten years and the current escalation on many levels, an event of this type is expected in the next few years, realistically even in the coming winter”

For the expert, who takes the war on the continent as an accelerator, “At best, we will only see power shortages, meaning planned area closures. But it could also get worse.” Making calculations, the Johannes Kepler University of Linz projects that if the power were to fail in Austria for 24 hours, the economic damage would be at least 1.2 billion euros.

“According to the military, the probability of a major national power outage in Austria in the next five years is almost 100 percent,” says Rainer Will, CEO of the Austrian Association of Retail Companies.to the same German medium.

Sudden climatic changes must be added to the situation picture. Extreme weather conditions with lightning, heavy rain and storms are causing severe inconvenience to power grid operators across Europe. Events of this type bring down poles, lines, lightning strikes on power plants, flooding of cameras, among others. Also, repair work after storms interrupt power again and again.

For many experts, controlling the power supply becomes a complex challenge. The unfavorable scenarios are added. Europe is now grappling with extreme droughts, lack of cooling water, lower electricity output from hydropower plants, and fewer and fewer available and flexible plant reserves.

The Austrians who warned first also already anticipate the measures. The federal government on its website warns of a major blackout. Among the suggestions: “Plan as you would for a ‘fourteen-day camping vacation in your own four walls.'”

Nuclear power plants cannot provide the missing power. Germany debates reopening disused power plants and France even has its power plants at risk of corrosion. The Gauls, who gave a lecture for their energy independence based on nuclear fusion, have thirty of the 52 nuclear reactors stopped. Some with maintenance work due to scheduled shutdown, but the vast majority due to technical problems, corrosion in some elements, which have paralyzed most of the nuclear park.

As it is expected that nuclear power will not cover the demand due to the shutdown of several plants, there will be some tension in the French market to cover its energy needs. And that will be transferred to the market in the form of price increases.

Specialists also focus on the lack of coal, when in particular the Berlin government wants to use it again for electricity production. But also, experts repeat the existence of overloaded lines, insufficient development of infrastructures, the increase in electricity consumption and the lack of specialized personnel all points to trigger a “Perfect storm” in the sector.

The scenarios, now that the closure of the Russian tap is added to the energy flows, bring back memories. In early January 2021, a massive drop in frequency on the high-voltage power grid pushed the power system in Europe to its limits. At that time, the mainland network had fallen in two. It took an hour to merge the two zones again. It was the second deadliest incident in Europe after the blackout of November 2006, which left ten million homes in Western Europe without sockets.

With the latest notice from Gazprom that raises fears that the supply tanks are not sufficiently replenished for the winter, the recommendations are beginning to be read and heard by European authorities.

“Few people are aware that they can no longer buy drinks and food during the longest blackouts. In the worst case, not only will transport logistics collapse, but supermarket checkouts will not work either. The health system and the water supply would collapse”, can be read in the European press.

All this already has a catalog of recommendations. It includes non-perishable foods that can be stored and eaten without a refrigerator or electric range. It is also advisable to establish small reserves of the necessary medicines.

The National Bank of Austria recommends keep the sum of twice the weekly purchase in small bills in a safe place at home. To get an overview you have another tip reserved: “Get clear on who is affected by the power outage: look out the window to see if the lights are on on your street.”

The energy crisis has pushed the Twenty-seven to agree on a cut in energy consumption. The energy ministers of the EU member states have agreed on a savings plan to deal with Putin’s blackmail. The regulation that the partner countries have just promoted marks a commitment to gas savings of 15%, although it introduces numerous exceptions to reduce this cut and bring on board the greatest number of countries, each with its own characteristics. However, as winter approaches in Europe, the fear of a major blackout is growing.

