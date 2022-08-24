Russian opponent Yevgueni Roizman was arrested by Vladimir Putin’s forces for “discrediting” the Army

The Russian opponent and former mayor of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman59, was arrested at his home early this Wednesday morning accused of “discrediting” the army, the official agency reported. TASSciting an official from the local security forces.

“An investigation was opened against him for discrediting the Russian Army”, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prisonsaid the same source.

The police prevented Roizman’s lawyer, Vladislav Idamjapoventer the address of his client, where the search was being carried out, reported TASS.

“This is a violation of the right to defenseIdamjapov said.

Roizman told reporters from the window of his home that the investigation for “discrediting” the Army had begun in Moscow.

Until now, Roizman had been fined three times for opposing the offensive in Ukraine.

“I understand that they can stop me,” Roizman told the AFP at the end of July. “I have no illusions, I’m not afraid”, he added.

The crime charged to the opponent is punishable by fines of up to three years in prison, which can be up to five if such public actions lead to mass disorder or other serious consequences.

Roizman, who gained popularity in the country when he created a foundation to fight drug addiction in 1999, has repeatedly spoken out against the “special military operation” that Russia launched in Ukraine six months ago.

“ The war with Ukraine is terrible, foolish, useless, it is the most infamous, shameful and unjust war in the history of Russia ”, said the 59-year-old politician at the time

He later stated that “not even in the final judgment” would he regret these words, for which he was fined by the Russian Justice.

The case against Roizman is based on article 280.3 of the Russian criminal code, which sanctions “public actions in order to discredit the use of the Armed Forces.”

The Russian opponent and former mayor of Yekaterinburg, Yevgueni Roizman, has been a strong critic of the invasion of Ukraine

According to a police source quoted by TASS, The investigation was opened as a result of a video denouncing the Russian offensive in Ukraine published by the opponent on his YouTube channel

Crushed by successive waves of repression, the Russian opposition has been decimated since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. The last great critics of Vladimir Putin have emigrated or are in jail.

Two of the opponents who have remained in Russia, Ilia Jachin y Vladimir Kara-Mourza, have recently been imprisoned for denouncing the conflict. They face sentences of ten years in prison. Leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny was jailed in January 2021

(With information from EFE and AFP)

