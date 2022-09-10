Russian police persecute local leaders who called for Vladimir Putin to be impeached and charged with treason

Russian police officers in Moscow (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina)

A group of district council members from St. Petersburgthe hometown of President Vladimir Putin, called for the Russian leader to be charged with treason and be removed from office, in a rare but brazen protest against the war in Ukraine.

The brave measure of Consejo del Distrito de Smolninsky provoked a predictable reaction fast y unfriendly. One day after the resolution against Putin was made public, a local police station told the lawmakers that they were facing legal charges “for actions aimed at discrediting the current Russian government.”

The district council’s statement came in the form of a request to the Russian parliament, the State Duma, and stated that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine on February 24 caused massive loss of life, turned countless Russian men into disabled veterans, hampered the national economy and accelerated NATO’s eastward expansion.

A second municipal council in the district Lomonosovsky of Moscow followed suit and voted on a similar motion calling for Putin’s resignation. Open criticism of Putin is rare, and while the two motions were little more than symbolic statements, they represented a remarkable public reproach. They also served as evidence that public support for the war in Ukraine it is not universal, and it could be eroding, as a recent survey of Russian public opinion has revealed.

“We believe that the decision made by President Putin to launch the special military operation is detrimental to the security of Russia and its citizens.”, said the Smolninsky document presented on Wednesday night.

“We ask you,” the lawmakers wrote, “to initiate an accusation of treason against the president of the Russian Federation to impeach him”.

Putin grew up in the Smolninsky neighborhood and began his career in St. Petersburg, where he was deputy mayor. Many of the closest friends of the Russian president still live in St. Petersburgwhere some of them have become fabulously rich during Putin’s 22 years as supreme leader of the country.

The State Duma is controlled by Putin’s party, United Russiaand it’s your rubber stamp, sometimes adopting their policies unanimously.

The authors of the resolution admitted that they had little hope that their request was granted, but that they believed they had achieved their largely symbolic goal: let other anti-war Russians know that they are not alone in their sentiment, which is often drowned out by state militarist rhetoricechoed by propagandists on state-controlled television.

The Kremlin has banned criticism of the war and has launched a new crackdown on dissent, including journalists.

“We understand that Putin will not shed a tear and stop the operation”, said Nikita Yuferev, one of the seven advisers who drafted the document, in an interview with The Washington Post. “These petitions are written for the people who are still in Russia and for whom the propaganda tries to ensure that they are the minority, that there are no people who are against this.

The Lomonosovsky district statement criticized Putin’s rhetoric and she urged him to step aside.

“The rhetoric that you and your subordinates use is full of intolerance and aggressiveness,” the statement said. “People are fearing and hating Russia again as we threaten the whole world with nuclear weapons”. The Lomonosovsky district added: “Therefore, we ask that he be relieved of his duties, since his views and his model of government are hopelessly outdated.”

Yuferev said that after their petition went viral on Russian social media, councilors received a “avalanche” of letters of support from people offering everything from legal help to donations to cover the fines likely to be imposed on politicians.

In March, the Smolninsky councilors also wrote a letter to Putin urging him to stop the war, since “The fate of thousands of Russian soldiers and millions of Ukrainians is at stake.”

Shortly after the Russian troops crossed the border, the Kremlin increased the level of repression against its opponents, banning the use of the word “guerra” speaking of the invasion and threatening with fines and prison sentences those who publicly criticize the Russian military. Thousands of people have fled the country and hundreds have been fined or arrested for demonstrating against the war.

Although Putin is unlikely to face any charges, lawmakers are already under pressure and face at least one fine.

Just one day after the document was made public, Yuferev received a text message from a local police station in which he was being ordered to testify in proceedings brought against him and other members of the council “for actions designed to discredit the current Russian government.”

“We are sure that we have not violated anything, since we have acted strictly in accordance with the legal procedure written in the ConstitutionYuferev said. “Of course, we live in a country where even if everything is done legally, but you want to punish, it will be done… but we can manage a fine of 50,000 rubles.” (At current exchange rates, the fine is about $850.)

