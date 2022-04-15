Russian use of Times New Roman, Arial, Verdana and other fonts banned, due to sanctions (no, they are not free software)

Most computer equipment in the world, be it Windows, Mac or Linux, includes a ‘basic package’ of pre-installed fonts, which will be familiar to all of us: Times New Roman, Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma… fonts that most users believes they are ‘open source’ or in the public domain. But it’s not like that.

Microsoft incorporated them —along with several custom fonts, like the infamous Comic Sans— to your Windows operating system in 1996, as a software package called ‘Core fonts to the Web’in order to be used by web designers, and to be able to display them in their Internet Explorer browser.

The project ended in 2002, although it is still possible to use the TrueType files distributed up to that time (but not the updated versions, released during the last 20 years) and only in non-profit projects. And where can those updated versions be purchased that are compatible with commercial projects, something vital for publishers and advertising and design agencies?

Sorry Alexei, you can’t buy Times New Roman

Easy: on the web its original owner company, Monotype Imaginga company based in the United States and unfortunately for Russian users, subject to the legislation that requires the application of sanctions Western trades against your country in response to the war in Ukraine…

…so that, at least since last April 11, when Russian users try to access the Monotype web font library to acquire a license to use any of the 36,000 fonts in its catalog (including those mentioned above, the most used in the world), just they receive a message which communicates to them that

“The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site.”

Shortly after this was made public, a Monotype spokesperson confirmed it by making the following statement to the Russian news agency TASS:

“I am sorry to say that, taking into account the current circumstances of sanctions and international relations with Russia, at present we cannot do business with Russian companies or their affiliates. We will continue to monitor the situation and update our policy accordingly.”

Times New Roman, Helvetica and co. have support for the Cyrillic alphabet, used when writing in Russian

8 years agoafter the Russian annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s support for the independence of the Donbas republics, Monotype has already withdrawn its permission to use its fonts from several Russian organizationsincluding technology companies that develop software for your Ministry of Defense.

Do the Russians have an alternative?

The Moscow Times quotes Alexei Andreyev, managing partner of the Depot branding agency, as saying that “the world doesn’t revolve around monotype: many other platforms offer similar fonts.”









Without going further, the GPL ‘Liberation’ font package is an alternative to the ‘Core fonts‘ which comes pre-installed on various Linux distributions, with Liberation Sans as an alternative to Arial and Liberation Serif as an alternative to Times New Roman.

If, on the other hand, they do not find these alternatives acceptable, they still have two options: