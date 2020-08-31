Russian War Film ‘Saving Leningrad’ Sells to Multiple Territories

Russian World War II drama “Saving Leningrad” has bought to a number of main territories, together with the U.S., the U.Ok., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and China.

The movie was bought to Capelight for Germany and the U.S., Signature Leisure for the U.Ok., Kinovista in France, New Choose in Japan, iQIYI in China, Tremendous Imaginative and prescient Buying and selling in Taiwan, W&W Investments Holding in Poland, Eagle Footage in Italy, Studio Present Leisure in Sweden, and Korean Display in South Korea, in addition to different territories. Common Studios Worldwide launched the movie in Russia.

All Media Firm, owned by main manufacturing firm Yellow, Black and White and Begin, is the worldwide gross sales agent for the movie.

The movie, directed by Aleksey Kozlov, tells the story of two younger lovebirds Kostya and Nastya who discover themselves on board of a barge that may evacuate individuals from the besieged metropolis of Leningrad in September 1941. Throughout the evening the barge is hit by a storm, and when it begins sinking, Nazi planes are the primary on the scene.

The movie is directed by Aleksey Kozlov, and stars Maria Melnikova and Alexey Udalov-Mironov.