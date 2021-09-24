Russians start traveling abroad to get vaccinated with Pfizer in the absence of Sputnik V approval

Sputnik’s vaccine was not approved by the World Health Organization or the European Union, encouraging Russians to get vaccinated with other brands outside the country (Reuters)

To the distrust and apathy that government announcements have always generated regarding their development of immunization against COVID-19, Russians begin to look for alternatives outside the country to protect themselves against the pandemic. That is why Russian travel agencies are selling tour packages for Russians to receive coronavirus vaccines outside the country. , amid frustration among some Russians that their domestically produced vaccines have not been internationally approved.

Russia It has not registered any foreign-made vaccines for use. It has approved four domestically produced vaccines, including the Sputnik V of two doses. None of Russia’s vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization or the European Union .

The WHO has suspended its approval process for Sputnik V until a factory that failed a good practice inspection is visited again, said the Pan American Organization Health on September 15. The demand in Russia of trips that allow people to receive foreign vaccines approved by the WHO has increased since that announcement last week, he said Maya lomidze, director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ACTOR).

Most trips, which cost between 600 and 850 euros, are to Serbia, and a company offered Germany as a destination. They allow clients to receive one of four different vaccines, including one developed with PfizerATOR said in a statement. If travelers choose a two-dose vaccine, they must book two trips.

Anna Filatovskaya, director of public relations for Russian Express, a travel agency that offers such tours, said customers choose Pfizer with more frenquency. He said that his tour packages included return flights with Aeroflot, two or three nights in a hotel in Belgrade, breakfast and trip to a clinic. The vaccine itself is free, but the travel agency registers customers to receive it, he said.

The Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin, took the lead in promoting the Sputnik V vaccine that has not yet been approved by international organizations and that pushes Russians to get vaccinated with Pfizer outside of their country (Reuters)

“We started selling these tours about two weeks ago. There were about 20 requests at that time“, said.

Demand skyrocketed on Wednesday after local media reported on the availability of the rides, said. “This sparked a savage lawsuit,” he told Reuters. He said 17 people had requested a vaccination trip on Wednesday.

Ivetta Verdiyan, the advertising director of another travel agency, said her trips were mainly used by Russians traveling on business or whose children are studying abroad. Maria, resident of Moscow, said he traveled abroad this summer to get vaccinated, although he did not use one of these tours.

“I trust Sputnik, but it is not recognized outside of Russia. The rules of travel in the world imply that I need an international certificate to travel for work”He said, refusing to give his last name.

(With information from Reuters)

