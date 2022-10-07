Russia’s annexations in Ukraine are a legal and strategic disaster

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin ordered fake referendums in four Ukrainian regions to declare them as part of Russia (Reuters)

“Where does the country begin?”, the patriotic theme of a series of films from the Soviet era that glorified the KGBis one of the favorite melodies of Vladimir Putin. In 2010 she clumsily played it on the piano at a benefit concert, and she enjoyed a little revival in 2014 around the taking of Crimea by Russia in Ukraine. This week the song took on an ironic subtext. After the Dumathe Russian parliament, has formally annexed the occupied areas in the east and south of Ukrainethe government of the country is no longer sure where the homeland begins.

Officially, Russia claims to have incorporated the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia y Kherson. But of the four, only Luhansk is under the almost total control of Russia. The annexations are supposedly justified by fake referendums what Russia It made a show of celebrating from September 23 to 27, but it cannot even claim to have consulted the populations of the areas it does not administer. The Ukrainian army is advancing rapidly in various areas, and the front lines are fluid. On October 3, when the Duma was preparing to vote Dmitry Peskovthe Russian government spokesman, told reporters he could not say exactly which parts of Kherson y Zaporozhye were now part of Russia: “We will continue to consult with local populations; that will depend on your wishes”.

This has created confusion. “For the first time since I don’t know what century, Russia has no recognized borders in its western part”, says Arkady MoshesRussian academician Finnish Institute of International Affairs. “If we think that Ukraine crosses into some areas but not into others, where do we draw the line?”. The countries of the I’LL TAKE have instructed Ukraine so that it does not use Western-supplied weapons to attack Russian territory, but Russia consider now that large areas of Ukraine they are also Russian territory.

The allies of the I’LL TAKE They reject the annexations. But, together with the repeated votes of Vladimir Putin of using nuclear weapons to defend the homeland, the annexations were intended to extend the nuclear umbrella of Russia to the occupied territories. However, even as they were being carried out, Ukrainian forces were advancing towards the regions that Russia now claims as native territory. If anything, this has reduced the credibility of nuclear threats from Russia. But the imprecision of the red lines of Russia it also makes the (slight) chance of an accidental nuclear exchange more likely.

The annexations have ended any hope that Western countries might harbor of a ceasefire. and short-term negotiations. Volodymyr ZelenskyPresident of Ukrainesays that it will only negotiate with the successor of Putin. Officially, the Western allies of Ukraine support their ambitions to recover all the territories they Russia has taken from it since 2014. But unofficially, some countries distinguish between areas occupied by Russia since it invaded them on February 24, and those that were in the hands of the self-proclaimed “republics” supported by Russia in Donetsk (DNR) and Luhansk (ARC). Crimea is usually placed in yet another category. Many countries that support the efforts of Ukraine to repel the current Russian invasion, they have been reluctant to sign their ambition to retake the peninsula.

“There was a split in the EU between countries that followed the US-British line that Ukraine should simply win, and those that followed the Paris-Berlin line that it was important not to humiliate Russia and that the war would end in negotiations.”, dice Bob Deanof Instituto Clingendael, a Dutch think tank. Many quietly assumed that it was unlikely Ukraine will recover Crimea militarily, and that it could ultimately accept its annexation by Russia as part of a peace agreement. Even USA stated on occasions that he treated Crimea in a different way. When Ukraine bombed a Russian airbase on the peninsula in August, the Pentagon he noted that none of his weapons had been used in the attack.

Now that all the occupied territories of Ukraine have been equated by Russia a Crimea, that deal is even harder to imagine. “Until now, Crimea was something else”, dice Gustav Gresselof European Council on Foreign Relationsother think tank. “Although the Ukrainians would never say it publicly, they were aware that in the West and in the Russian perception there was a difference, and perhaps the war should be ended without resuming it.”. The annexations, he says, “buried that.”

Under international law, all Russia’s annexations are equally illegitimate. In the territorial disputes in the international Court of Justice (ICJ), the most important justifications alleged by the countries revolve around existing treaties, the effective control of the territory or the doctrine of use your propertywhich argues that the old administrative limits should become borders when the territories achieve independence. Ukraine’s internationally recognized border with Russia follows the boundary that existed between the Ukrainian and Russian republics when they were both members of the Soviet Union.before its collapse in 1991. The countries committed to respecting those boundaries in a friendship treaty in 1997, and ratified a clear border treaty in 2003.

Russia has justified its land grab in Crimea and the east of Ukraine with the precedent of the intervention of the I’LL TAKE in Kosovo in 1999, and the country’s declaration of independence in 2008. But the CIJ ruled that the declaration of independence of Kosovo it was legitimate, in part because it was carried out by a freely elected legislature and not subjected to military threats. (Many countries, including five members of the UE, they still don’t recognize her). In Crimeathe so-called independence referendum was held under the arms of the occupying troops, as was the subsequent vote on the Crimean Parliament to join Russia. The mock referendums in September were even more fraudulent: 99% of votes in favor in Donetsk made it clear that the Russian authorities had simply whitewashed the results.

Only a few countries have recognized the annexation of Crimeamainly long-time Russian customers like Nicaragua y Syria. However, from 2014 to 2022, the reaction of West was limited to relatively modest sanctions, in part because some governments quietly gave some credence to claims of Russia. In private, European diplomats used to point out that Crimeawhich enjoyed an autonomous status within Ukraine, had a long history of Russian rule and a largely ethnic Russian population. “Many of them thought that even if the referendum had been free and fair, most people would have voted to join Russia.”, says Deenwho at that time was the adviser to Crimea from OSCEa European security oversight group.

These views could come back to the fore if the war in Ukraine reached a dead end, leaving Crimea behind Russian lines and opening up the possibility of a ceasefire. “The ideal outcome, from Berlin’s perspective, would be for Russia to fall back to the February 24 lines, leading to some kind of talks.”, dice Janis Klugeof German Institute for International and Security Affairsa group of experts.

But for now, add Kluge, the only thing that matters is how the war unfolds on the ground. If the fights go so bad for Russia what Crimea He might fall down, “Putin will probably no longer be”. On October 4, the Ukrainian forces continued their rapid advance south on Kherson, while the Russian lines seemed to collapse in places. The objective of Ukraine of reconquering all of their lost territory no longer seems so unlikely.

© 2022, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

KEEP READING:

What the world should do about Putin’s fake referendums

Why the capture of a Russian T-90M tank is important