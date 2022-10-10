Russia’s brutal attack on the entire Ukrainian territory may mark the beginning of a new chapter in the war

Cars on fire after Russian missile attacks in kyiv (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Ukraine was preparing for an attack. On October 8, the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea, was severely damaged by a large explosion. “This is a terrorist act,” Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a day later, blaming the Ukrainian intelligence services, although Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. “Emotions have run high,” the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea said. “There is a healthy desire to seek revenge.” October 10 arrived. A huge barrage of missiles pounced on kyiv and cities all over Ukraine, making it rain a widespread destruction and apparently indiscriminate.

The attack concertedof multiple waves and rockets, began during the morning rush hour, shortly after 8 a.m. local time. It was the largest since the day the war began, and the first time that the center of kyiv has been attacked. A spokesman for the Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 83 missilesincluding cruise missiles Caliber fired from ships in the seas Caspio y NegroKh-101 cruise missiles fired from planes and Iskander ballistic missiles. Images and videos from the very heart of the capital they showed burned buildings, destroyed cars and felled trees. The impact of a missile left a crater in the main boulevard leading into the city. Another missile landed near the city’s train station. A third hit the call glass bridge, a symbol of the recent regeneration of kyiv, where residents take panoramic selfies. Others hit office buildings.

The city of Lviv was left without electricity after the Russian attack (REUTERS / Roman Baluk)

Many missiles did not land near any plausible military targetsuggesting that the shells were inaccurate or that the bombardment was intended to be indiscriminate. Russia is believed to have depleted a large proportion of its precision-guided missiles – up to 70% of those it has in stock, according to a Western military source – and even those weapons have frequently missed their targets throughout the war. A large smoking crater was located a few meters from a playground in Shevchenko Park, one of the busiest in the city and often full of families. Volodimir Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, recording a video message outside his kyiv office amid the assault, said Russia had focused on two targets: the energy installations and the personas. “I beg you,” he said, “don’t leave the shelters. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s resist and be strong.” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry was defiant, tweeting: “We. Never. We will surrender.” Russian pro-war channels on Telegram, a social messaging platform, were jubilant: “This is a day we have been waiting for a long time.”

A man injured after the Russian attack in kyiv (Reuters)

kyiv was not the only target. the mayor of Lvivin western Ukraine, said Russian missiles had hit critical infrastructure, including mobile phone networks and data installations. Energy y agua. He added that standby generators were being used to pump water and that a third of traffic lights were out. The Governor of Mykolaiv, a southern city near the Black Sea, said Russia had launched at least three waves of attacks across the country, with the third including 47 missiles. The bombardment also included 10 loitering munitions, or suicide drones, supplied by Iran and shipped from Belarus, he said. Many other cities were hit by multiple rocket bombardments, such as Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih y Zaporozhyein central Ukraine, and Kharkiv, in the East. Kharkiv has been completely without electricity. The military authorities of Odessa they reported that missiles and drones had also been launched at the port city.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted some of the launched missiles. Ukraine claimed that at least 43 of the 83 missiles had been shot down – if true, an impressive intercept rate. Oleksiy Kuleba, head of kyiv’s military administration, asked residents not to photograph or film the missile landing sites, or the damage caused to infrastructure, presumably so as not to help Russia determine which attacks happened and which was. its precision. But there is also evidence that the ukrainian defenses are not enoughwith surface-to-air missiles exhausted, and that foreign aid has been slow in coming.

A man walks next to his burnt-out car in kyiv (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

The attack can mark the beginning of a new hard chapter in an already cruel war. seems to be a statement of intents of Putin and of Sergei Surovikin, the general named commanding general of the war on October 8. Before the attack, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official said that Ukraine expected little good from the appointment of a “cruel man” with a bloody past. In August 1991 he was one of the few officers who followed the orders of the coup plotters who wanted to overthrow Mikhail Gorbachev and crush a democratic uprising. General Surovikin spent six months in jail, but was released without trial. He later obtained a criminal conviction, later overturned, for illegal arms dealing. His rise, it seems, was strongly pushed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has his own private army of mercenaries, the Wagner group. The Ukrainian official said that he had studied General Surovikin’s involvement in Afghanistan, in two Chechen wars and in Russia’s air war in Syria, and that he had come to a simple conclusion: “He’s a butcher.”

Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via videoconference in Saint Petersburg (Reuters)

The war can also be extended in other ways. Belarus, while a major foothold for Russia’s initial invasion in February, and a springboard for some airstrikes since then, has kept its troops out of the conflict. October 10th, Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, accused Ukraine of “opening a front” against his country. He said that he and Putin had agreed on October 7 to deploy a “Regional group of Russian and Belarusian forces”. The head of the Belarusian border forces had earlier accused Ukraine of blowing up bridges to Belarus and mining border roads. However, it is unclear whether this group will deploy to Ukraine, which would be a breakthrough, or remain on the Belarusian side of the border.

Injured people lie at the site of a Russian missile attack in kyiv (REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko)

Meanwhile, Russia, even as it pummeled Ukraine, was dealing with the aftermath of the attack on the bridge Kerch. On October 9, Russian divers inspected the bridge to assess the damage. The Russian propaganda media put on a brave face. Rail and road traffic “has been restored,” he insisted Tass, a state news agency. British defense intelligence was more skeptical. He noted that two of the four carriageways for road traffic had collapsed more than 250 meters. Although the cars had begun to circulate through the other two, “the capacity will be seen seriously degraded”. Light traffic has also traveled across the damaged rail bridge, but only in one direction. Following a meeting with his security council on October 10, Putin issued further threats. “If the attacks [en lugares que Putin considera parte de Rusia] continue,” he warned, “responses will be harsh and will correspond to the scale of the threats.” But more punitive attacks will not save their faltering war.

