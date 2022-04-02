Russia’s computer scientists are fleeing en masse. To avoid this, Putin frees them from being soldiers in the war

The Russian Association for Electronic Communications estimates that between 50,000 and 70,000 IT professionals have left Russia and moved to another country. for fear of being recruited by the army and because of the economic situation that the war has brought to Russian citizenship as a result of the blockade of many foreign companies. Another 100,000 professionals plan to leave as soon as possible.

Another reason that makes young people flee, according to what Natalya Kaspersky, owner of the antivirus of the same name, considers, many also leave because of ideology. they fear one intervention of the Kremlin in its activity (something that would not be strange if we take into account that Moscow has been working on the sovereignty of its software for a long time) and at the same time they are used to working with software from Western companies.

Computer scientists will not have to go to the front





And with this complicated scenario and fearing that there will be a technological blackout soon in Russia, the Moscow government has announced that it will not recruit computer scientists to avoid the loss of talent that it entails. that these professionals are going en masse to other countries.

In Russia, military service is compulsory between the ages of 18 and 27, and the next call-up is starting this April. And we must not forget that much news indicates that hundreds of lives are being lost every day of russian soldiers (It is estimated that in total about 15,000 have died this month), although President Vladimir Putin is trying to hide this information from his citizens.

help businesses

This decision will also help Russian companies retain their workers. The long list of multinationals that have left the country they are leaving a huge economic crisis among the citizens of Russia.

Also, a 21st century war is always accompanied by a cyber war, an online conflict, which requires protection. There is a cyber army of hundreds of thousands of hackers targeting Russia to try to put pressure on it to end the invasion of Ukraine. A few days ago, Russia registered Protestware attacks and the solution of its main bank was to ask them not to update the software, instead of creating a real and effective solution.