Russia’s escalation will not turn the tide of the war in Ukraine

A pink teddy bear lies on the ground in front of residential apartments that were destroyed by Russian military strikes, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The efforts of Russia to counter Ukrainian advances by striking Kiev and other cities with missiles and mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists represent a significant escalation in the seven-month war, but it is unlikely to change the dynamics of a conflict that is now clearly tilted in favor of Ukrainesay Western intelligence assessments and military experts.

The missile strikes, by themselves, have little strategic value, although they are causing great human misery and have disrupted life in cities that have remained relatively undisturbed by the fighting, according to assessments.

Since the attack began last Monday, more than three dozen people have been killed and dozens more injured. Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure appears to be the main target, meaning some residential areas have been plunged into darkness, leaving civilians facing the prospect of facing the winter without power.

But conditions on the battlefield continue to favor the more agile, more motivated and better armed Ukrainian army, which looks set to maintain the advantage over the heavy, poorly equipped and exhausted Russian army, at least for the foreseeable future.

US and other Western officials predict that Ukraine will remain on the counteroffensive well into the next few months, even as the weather forces the pace of the war to slow down.

“I hope that Ukraine will continue to do everything possible during the winter to recover its territory and be effective on the battlefield,” he said.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to journalists in Brussels this week. “Lately we have seen them being very effective both in the east and in the south, as they have taken back quite a bit of territory from the Russians.”

The pace of the fighting has already slowed in recent days as Ukraine consolidates the positions it has recently gained. Russia has made some gradual gains, seizing some villages near the eastern Donbas city of Bakhmut, which the Russians have been trying to capture since July. Ukraine has captured several more settlements in the southern province of Kherson, where it has made steady gains in recent weeks.

The pace will slow further as winter brings snow and ice in the east and mud in the south to terrain on which most recent battles have been fought, military experts say. At some point in the coming months, the weather may force Ukraine to stop its advances, said a f

Western official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues. But for now, “Ukrainians are keeping the initiative and the momentum,” he said.

However, there is no longer any expectation that Russia will be in a position to gain much more ground. Ukraine has made such a radical turn in the fight that the only remaining question is how much more territory it will be able to recover, not whether Russia will be able to achieve its goals, he said. Rob Lee of the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute.

The Ukrainian military, which was heavily outmatched by Russia at the start of the war, now outperforms the Russian military in almost every respect.he said, from the sophisticated Western artillery systems it is using to locate Russian targets far from the front lines to the availability and quality of soldiers it can bring to the fight.

A local resident cycles past an abandoned Russian tank in the village of Kurylivka, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses of its forces and equipment and entrench itself in defensive positions, while Ukraine is constantly receiving supplies of new and technologically advanced weaponry from its Western allies. Assessments by the US intelligence services say that Russia has lost 6,000 tanks, armored vehicles and other military equipment over the course of the war, some of which is being captured intact by the Ukrainians, further replenishing its arsenal.

“Ukraine has the advantage and Russia is fighting to match those advantages. As long as Ukraine continues to be supported by NATO and supplied with artillery, Ukraine should continue to be successful,” Lee said.

It is more difficult to predict whether the influx of up to 300,000 newly mobilized Russian troops will serve to stem Ukrainian advances, he said. Konrad Muzyka, director of Poland-based defense consultancy Rochan.

Ukrainian officials say they have not noticed any discernible impact from those that have already appeared on the front lines, pegged at 16,000 by President Vladimir Putin on Friday. But they do not rule out the possibility that a huge influx of troops could complicate Ukraine’s hopes for progress, said Yuriy Saks, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“We do not want to underestimate our enemy and we understand that if 200,000 arrive on the battlefield things could change,” he said.

Nevertheless, there are doubts about Russia’s ability to adequately train and equip such a large number of inexperienced troopsthe Western official said. The ones that have come forward so far “have been sent in with very, very limited training and very, very poor equipment,” he said. “It is really unlikely that they will have any positive impact in the short term.”

Even the arrival of winter can be expected to favor Ukraine, said a Ukrainian government defense adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media. Russia is struggling to provide sleeping bags and other winter gear for all its soldiers, while Ukraine’s allies for cold weather like Canada, Estonia and Lithuania they are contributing tens of thousands of winter uniforms, he said.

Mobilizing tens of thousands of inexperienced and ill-equipped soldiers in a winter environment as harsh as Ukraine’s, where temperatures routinely drop below freezing, could lead to increasing demoralization among forcibly recruited soldiers, he said. the adviser. In addition, Russia also needs experienced and capable officers and commanders to lead the new men, but its existing leadership ranks have already suffered heavy casualties and are worn out by months of fighting, he said.

Ukrainian servicemen load a destroyed Russian tank onto a truck, in the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia appears to hope that by flooding the battlefield with tens of thousands of new men it can use “a human wave” to slow Ukraine’s advances, almost certainly suffering huge casualties in the process, the adviser said. But while Ukraine has reserve forces to match Russia’s deployments, it is determined not to be drawn into pitched and bloody battles with the Russians. Rather, Ukraine hopes to continue to outsmart the Russians, focusing on attacking their command posts, key equipment, and supply lines.

“Russia hopes to get some victories through numerical superiority,” the adviser said. “If we want to win this war we should think about technological superiority. It shouldn’t be infantry versus infantry combat, the Soviet way of fighting.

“We are ready to fight to the end, but at the same time we should not play this game, according to the Russian view, in which the lives of soldiers do not matter,” he added.

Russia’s ability to sustain missile strikes is expected to decline, further limiting its options on the battlefield, according to Western officials and military experts. In particular, Russia is believed to be running out of precision-guided missiles that can be used to target key sites. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russia started the war with 1,844 precision-guided missiles – including sea-launched Kalibr missiles, ground-launched Iskander and air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 – from the only 609 remain. Western officials said the numbers are in line with their estimates.

Russia still has considerable stockpiles of unguided missiles that it can use to hit cities, without precision, and is likely to continue using them in an attempt to demoralize the Ukrainian population, the government adviser said.

But as long as the attacks hit civilians and civilian infrastructure rather than the main military targets, “they are not going to change the course of this war,” Muzyka said.

(c) 2022, The Washington Post

KEEP READING:

Vladimir Putin began the deployment of his troops in Belarus

Russia moves the “butcher of Syria” and its weapons to Ukraine and leaves the Middle East front in limbo