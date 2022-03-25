Russia’s latest provocation: it applied to host the European Championship

Vladimir Putin wants to organize a European Championship despite the fact that Russian sport has been excluded from the world (AP)

Russiadespite being excluded from world sport due to the invasion of Ukraineis one of the four candidates to organize the European Championships from 2028 and 2032beside Turkey, Italy and the alliance of United Kingdom e Irelandas it was known this Wednesday.

“The designation of the organizing countries will take place in September 2023″, UEFA specified in a statement in which it was reported that all applicants must confirm their application before April 5. Russia and Turkey aspire to organize either of the two editions of the continental tournament, the European body detailed, while the United Kingdom/Ireland is only interested in Euro 2028 and Italy in the 2032 edition.

the news that Russia pretends to host has been taken as a provocation by the nation of Vladimir PutinSince the UEFA and the FIFA They decided on February 28 to exclude all Russian clubs and teams from their tournaments “until further notice.” However, the federation of this country (FUR) has not been directly excluded, so it can legally apply. Even though, the UEFA executive “will reassess the legal situation” in future meetingsespecially on April 7 and May 10, “including the declaration of interest expressed by the FUR,” a source told the AFP news agency.

The UEFA regulations reserve the allocation of its competitions to member associations “that are not suspended or excluded”which leaves a track open to the body if it wants to quickly rule out the Russian candidacy.

Russia organized the World Cup in 2018, despite allegations of bribery (Reuters)

Also, the applications of Turkey and Russia alter the plans United Kingdomwhich recently dropped out of the race to host the World Cup 2030 to focus on the Euro 2028. If the five federations involved (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland) win the organization of the tournament, it will be the fifth time that the European Championship has been organized jointly, a trend that began in 2000 with Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to the thorny issue of the Russian candidacy, the race for the attribution of these tournaments collides with the refoundation of the international calendar sought by the FIFA. It is that when announcing the Euro 2028the UEFA It is certain that this year there will not be a world, despite the fact that the Mother House of football so aspires to it with the project of playing one every two years from 2026, an initiative that is opposed by many football players. In fact, the same threat occurs in the 2032 edition.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

Shevchenko’s crude account of Russia’s attack on Ukraine: “Innocent children are dying”

NATO estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine.

A Russian journalist was killed in a bombing against a shopping center in kyiv