Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can stop the new Corona virus? Know what is this new ‘disaster’

what is New Coronavirus Strain in UK: India said on Monday that flights going from UK to India will be postponed from December 23 to 31 in view of the emergence of new form of Corona virus. Some other countries including France, Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have also banned flights to and from the UK.

At the same time, the British government has also warned that a new type of corona virus infection can spread rapidly and new restrictions have been imposed there since Sunday. Now the question arises as to whether the vaccine which has been made or is being made to stop the 'new corona virus' will prove to be effective there or will the search on new vaccine be started again to stop it?

Which vaccine will stop the new corona virus? The answer to this question will be found in the coming time, but the Russian vaccine company has claimed that its vaccine will prove effective in stopping this new corona. Yes, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine manufacturer claims that its COVID-19 vaccine will prove to be "highly effective" to prevent the new Corona virus.

According to Sputnik V’s Twitter handle, Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, “To our knowledge, Sputnik V is as much against the new strains of the corona virus found in Europe Will be as effective against the current corona virus. Despite previous mutations of S-protein Sputnik V has been showing its efficacy from time to time. “

This claim has been made by Sputnik V at a time when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said two days ago that the new virus is 70 percent more infectious than the current virus and cases of new infections are increasing rapidly in London. . The new form of the virus is said to be 70 percent more contagious, but health experts say that there is no evidence that it is more life-threatening or that it will react differently to the vaccine.

In some parts of England, a new type of corona virus has emerged which is spreading rapidly. It is believed that this type of virus may have originated in a patient in the UK or may have come from a country where the corona virus has little ability to monitor the mutations.