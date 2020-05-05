Russo Bros Name Jason Bergsman CEO of AGBO – Variety

Jason Bergsman has been named chief government officer at Joe and Anthony Russo’s leisure firm AGBO.

Bergsman, a veteran of Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group, will lead all technique and enterprise operations on the movie and TV store and report on to the directing group behind “Avengers: Endgame.”

Based in 2017, the corporate is driving excessive on the streaming success of its Netflix authentic movie “Extraction.” The Chris Hemsworth action-thriller made a giant social media splash, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the discharge of the record-busting Marvel movie.

“I really feel very lucky for a lot of causes,” Bergsman informed Variety. “On one finish of the spectrum, you have got the brothers directing the most important theatrical launch in historical past. And after a week-and-a-half now, what seems to be like the most important premiere in Netflix historical past. It’s an incredible 12-month interval.”

Bergsman will proceed AGBO’s growth into tv and different arenas, the place the corporate has discovered success exterior a standard total deal at a serious studio.

“We’re thrilled Jason is becoming a member of the AGBO group and are excited to work with such a dynamic, forward-thinking, and completed particular person,” mentioned co-founder and chairman Joe Russo. “He brings a constant and confirmed observe report of enterprise outcomes to steer our firm to its subsequent stage of development.”

Along with Bergsman’s rent, Anthony Russo introduced the promotion of three different key executives: Angela Otstot turns into president of artistic, Jake Aust the president of bodily manufacturing and Nicholas Anglewicz to chief working officer.

Bergsman will work alongside AGBO vice chairmen Mike Larocca and Todd Makurath. Previous to his appointment, he served as a founding member of The Chernin Group as a associate and government vice chairman. At TCG, Bergsman principally centered on constructing digital media and shopper corporations, at funding phases starting from incubation to later-stage acquisition.

Bergsman serves on the board of administrators of MeatEater, an outside way of life media model majority-owned by Chernin, and amongst different investments, served on the board of administrators of Crunchyroll, the main international SVOD service for Japanese animation.

AGBO’s upcoming slate consists of the Russo brothers-directed drama “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland and written by Otstot; Sundance horror-thriller “Relic,” starring Emily Mortimer; and Matthew Michael Carnahan’s directorial debut “Metropolis of a Million Troopers.”