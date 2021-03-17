Russo Brothers Helped Direct ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 6 Opener

Anthony and Joe Russo are enormous followers of “Fortnite” — and the filmmakers, recognized for his or her blockbuster Marvel films, teamed with Epic Video games to co-direct the cinematic opener for the favored battle royale recreation’s newest installment.

Epic on Tuesday launched “Fortnite” Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal, which the corporate says is probably the most story-driven occasion it’s ever produced for the sport.

Anthony and Joe Russo, in a press release supplied to Selection, mentioned, “It’s been unbelievable working with the group at Epic. Fortnite holds a singular place in popular culture, and we expect Donald Mustard [Epic’s chief creative officer] is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory.”

The duo are behind main Marvel movies together with “Avengers: Infinity Battle” and “Avengers: Endgame” and not too long ago helmed “Cherry” for Apple TV Plus.

Epic’s Mustard mentioned the Russos and their group labored with the sport’s builders to put in writing, storyboard and direct not solely the opening cinematic but in addition a lot of the character setup in Chapter 2 Season 6 that has but to be revealed.

“The Zero Disaster Finale is a defining second for what’s coming subsequent within the evolving expertise of the island and Chapter 2 within the recreation,” Mustard mentioned. “After we had been laying out the story for Season 5 and Season 6 we wished to inform it in a extremely genuine and character-driven means, and we knew there was nobody higher to assist us do this then the Russos.”

The Russos’ collaboration with Mustard resulted within the three-minute cinematic intro for Chapter 2 Season 6, which exhibits Agent Jones descending to the island after which preventing his means by way of a number of characters — from totally different story universes — in an try to succeed in an enormous glowing orb. In the end, he’s met by a cyborg-like character, The Basis, who agrees to assist him on his mission.

Watch the animated “Fortnite” Chapter 2 Season 6 opener under (or at this hyperlink), which already has been considered greater than 4.8 million occasions on YouTube because it was launched yesterday.

It’s not the primary time Epic and the Russo Brothers have collaborated. In 2018, they reached out to Epic’s Mustard and proposed the concept for the “Fortnite”/”Infinity Battle” crossover occasion.

The brand new “Fortnite” season opener is a solo-mission occasion, letting you play by way of Agent Jones’ mission within the Zero Disaster Finale. The brand new season picks up proper after Chapter 2 Season 5, wherein Agent Jones introduced the very best hunters from a number of realities — together with the Mandalorian, Ripley and the Xenomorph from “Alien,” Predator, Michonne and Daryl from “The Strolling Useless” and others — to the island to forestall anybody from escaping the Loop.

Right here’s the setup: Within the recreation’s Chapter 2 Season 6, actuality has collapsed within the means of containing the Zero Level, leading to a Primal biome the place fashionable methods of life aren’t any extra. In the course of the “Fortnite” map is a towering stone spire and a brand new stucco village surrounding it, past that are different Primal factors of curiosity like Boney Burbs and Colossal Crops.

For the primary time, animals make an look on the island together with frogs, chickens, wolves and wild boar. Within the new season, gamers can use interactive objects to craft makeshift weapons. Additionally, Epic Video games says, in some unspecified time in the future Brazilian soccer star Neymar will make an look.

