Rust confirms its release on PS4 and Xbox One for this spring

It was officially confirmed today that The launch of Rust on PS4 and Xbox One will occur in this spring of 2021.

An official trailer has been shown in which we can see the game for the first time in its history on consoles.

Rust on PS4 and Xbox One this spring

A more precise release date has not been released., so we stick with that framework: spring 2021. Rust has been one of the most successful games in recent months due to the interest generated by some of the most important youtubers and streamers on the scene.

It was originally released in 2013 on PC and since then it has been constantly updated to offer a better experience. It is a multiplayer survival game.

Rust for PS4 and Xbox One has been confirmed to be developed by Double Eleven, an independent studio of Facepunch, who were the original creators of the computer game.

No details have been given on its features and options either, although this console version of Rust is expected to maintain the same options seen in the PC game today.

A few weeks ago the news came when the ESRB rated the game, anticipating that Rust would appear on previous-generation consoles. Nothing has been said about the possible versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.