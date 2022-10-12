Rust continues to gain traction and prepares a new style guide that wants developers to write code faster

The Rust programming language is becoming very popular and its managers are also investing in new efforts such as improving its security. They have now created a team dedicated to defining the default Rust coding style.

all of themProgramming languages ​​have style guides. and, if they’re popular enough, they may have various style guides, like Google, which has its guide for C++, the language Chrome is written in.

Rust, which reached version 1.0 in 2015, has a style guide in the “rustfmt” or ‘rust formatting tool’ published on GitHub. The tool automatically formats Rust code so developers can focus on the output. Now the goal is to evolve this existing guide.

Ideas from the new guide





The team responsible for writing the style guide between 2016 and 2018 has come to an end “by design”, so now it has been decided to create the new Rust style teamformado por Triplett, Caleb Cartwright, Michal Goulet y Jane Lusby.

“As the Rust language develops, we have a regular need to improve the style guide, for example, to support new language constructs. This includes minor language changes as well as long-awaited new features such as let-chaining (RFC 2497) and let-else (RFC 3137),” explained Triplett, one of the new team members.

New builds like these, by default, are ignored and not formatted by rustfmt, and need to be formatted later. part of this work has fallen to the rustfmt team in recent yearsbut the rustfmt team would rather implement styling determinations made by another team rather than make them themselves.

The team will first deal with a “backlog in new language constructs that lack formatting guidance,” according to reports, moving on to “define and implement the mechanisms to evolve the style of Rust by default, and then it will start to introduce style improvements.” The work includes minor language changes, big structural changes, and backwards compatibility. All with the goal of making it easier to code in Rust and helping its adoption.

The “spoiled child”

Developer analyst RedMonk has called Rust the “developer’s darling” of the moment and the most desirable contender for new code that would otherwise be written in C or C++, thanks to its automated way of ensuring safe management of the memory.

Rust is not one of the most popular languages, like Java or Python, but it is being used by developers in large infrastructure projects. Rust has been officially welcomed by Linus Torvalds, creator of the Linux kernel.

As Josh Triplett explains in a recent Rust blog post, “Standardized styling helps Rust developers to feel comfortable and at home in many different projectsand rustfmt’s tool support makes it easy to maintain and incorporate into continuous integration.”