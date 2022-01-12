Rust expands on its success and details how many copies of the video game have already been sold on PC and consoles

Facepunch Studios confirms more than 600,000 user accounts kicked out of the survival adventure.

A few hours ago we echoed in 3DJuegos the exciting plans of Facepunch Studios for Rust in 2022. A point that the action and survival video game has reached after selling 12.48 million copies since its initial launch in 2013, first on PC and since the middle of last year also on consoles.

They have also sold a million DLCThe distribution of these sales is unknown, although it is expected that most of it will come from Steam, where in 2019 9 million games had been sold. It is also expected a good boost to its business figures during the 2021 that we have just closed.

What’s more, Facepunch Studios It is also proud of the success of video game activity and the sale of downloadable content, with more than 1.1 million DLC sold to date. The video game had its highest number of concurrent users on PC a year ago, although this beginning of the year it is approaching these figures again thanks to EGOLAND 2, a series promoted by content creators leading to production being of most viewed on Twitch.

Success in activity also brings with it an increase in the number of users with inappropriate behaviors for the survival video game. Thus, Facepunch Studios reports more than 600,000 user accounts banned so far.

The studio is not satisfied with the second life given to Rust and continues to work on new content that will be coming to the multiplayer adventure periodically.

