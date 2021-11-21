Rusty Lake will take us back in time in The Past Within: a point and click cooperative adventure

The franchise brings its sinister atmosphere to multiplayer, where communication will be crucial to solving the mysteries.

The new adventure of Rusty Lake has shared his new gameplay trailer of what will be his new point and click puzzle game. After a cryptic teaser presented at the beginning of the year, the developer has shown in its new trailer what will be its cooperative game system, where players will interact to solve mysteries that promise to become more and more sinister.

Players will communicate to solve mysteriesThe creator of the fantastic Rusty Lake: Roots and Rusty Lake Hotel, takes his puzzles and mysteries on a multiplayer adventure where the past and the future are connected through the players. In The Past Within we will have to solve a mystery communicating with the past and the different perspectives that we can extract from different times.

A mystery to solve from the past and the futureEach of the players will stand in a different time, one in the past and one in the future, communicating with each other while observing what they have around them. These two worlds will also be represented with different aspects, one in 2D and one in 3D, something that is a first for the universe of Rusty Lake.

The plot of the game will revolve around the usual character from the Rusty Lake franchise, Albert Vanderboom. The studio has confirmed that it is in the final stage of game development, and its release is scheduled for second quarter of 2022 en PC, Mac, Android, IOS y Nintendo Switch.

